ACU taps into midseason form with a shutout win versus UTEP

ACU women’s tennis improves to 5-6 on the season after a 7-0 dominating win against UTEP on Monday in Abilene. The game was originally scheduled for Sunday, but weather conflicts postponed the match to a warm day on Monday morning.

For the Men’s team, the winter storm that took place towards the end of February in Abilene forced the Letourneau and Texas-Tyler games to be canceled and not postponed.

Despite the weather challenges playing into effect for the team’s practices and matches, the ACU women’s team was able to stay undefeated at home by withstanding an aggressive UTEP team. The Wildcats are 4-0 at home this season, and 25-4 at their home courts since the 2019 season.

“For me, I am just really happy everything is kinda coming together and trending in the right direction”, said head coach Bryan Rainwater. “Being able to go into this positive direction and especially get there by March feels really good.”

Coach Rainwater’s message of getting into midseason form early before conference play payed off, as ACU was able to set the tone in the doubles matches. From the early notice of high energy, every player for the Wildcats was able to get into a consistent rhythm.

“This game was just a total team win”, said Maryjoe Crisologo, sophomore from British Columbia. “Even though we dominated everyone, that just reflected the past few weeks of the great practices we have had.”

Crisologo and Andrea Guerrero, junior from Mexico, were able to win their doubles match 6-1, and Claire Fisher, junior from Flint and Ileana Mocciola, graduate student from Argentina followed suit with the high energy the team was able to put forth to set sail with an offensive clinic.

“I just want to praise the girls about their effort in practice and translating that to matches”, Rainwater said. “How well we did in doubles against tough teams is something you have get in practice and carry it forward.”

The Wildcats stay in Abilene on Saturday Mar. 5 to square off against Wichita State, before traveling to Waco on Sunday Mar. 6 to battle the Baylor Bears, the No. 20 ranked team in the nation.

For the Men’s program, they stay at home to take on UTSA on Saturday Mar. 5. This game comes after a treated bye week to the weather conflicts during the weekend of Feb. 26.