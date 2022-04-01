Sing Song history, tradition continues with modern shows

On Valentine’s day of 1957, the campus made history by hosting the first-ever campus-wide Sing Song. That year, with 23 participating groups, a sold-out production took place in Sewell Auditorium with no judging criteria or overall categories, and Galaxy took the first-ever Sing Song win.

Current and recent former directors of Sing Song said the challenge has always been adapting to change while remaining true to the show’s history.

Sing Song was created by Dr. Bob Hunter, now vice president emeritus, after he researched other colleges like Baylor University that had started their own traditions, like “Sing.” Courtney McGaha, director of student productions, said at that time, ACU was already considered “the singing college” because of its Church of Christ affiliation and a cappella worship services.

“Back in the ‘50s, ACU had a reputation for being ‘the sing- ing college,’” McGaha said. “Dr. Bob Hunter started the idea of a singing competition. In November of 1956, Dr. Bob Hunter ran with the idea of a singing contest on campus.”

Sing Song continued to grow, adding more categories, clubs and class acts.

The senior class of 1959 was the first class act to win overall, alongside the GATA act in the social club category.

From starting off with the tradition of singing songs that were more than just worship songs to creating dance moves, themes and iconic club traditions, Sing Song is a tradition that everyone knows and loves.

Traditions of Sing Song continue on within modern club acts with iconic moves that each club have labeled their own, like “the Big GATA” or “the Siggie Star.”

In 1984, Lucille Ball even showed love for the show after the sophomore class performed an I Love Lucy-themed act and went on to win overall.

Along with McGaha, Tom Craig and Nick Tatum, many others teamed up to make the archives for Sing Song in 2018.

Creating the archives gave Office of Student Productions a way to share the history and tradition of Sing Song in an easy and efficient way.