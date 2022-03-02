Wildcats finish successful weekend at Hawaii Tournament

A Wildcat high-fives her teammate after coming off of the field. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)

The Wildcats competed in Hawaii this past weekend, ending in a strong 3-2 record.

“This was an incredible experience,” head coach Abigail Farler said. “I am really proud of how the girls showed up. We came in wanting a bonding experience and wanting to play some really competitive teams. We walked out with a winning record and I’m proud of that.”

ACU’s weekend series-opening game came against North Dakota, which ended in a loss, 1-8.

Riley White, a sophomore pitcher from Thorndale, received her third loss of the season by giving up two runs in 3.2 innings.

The Hawks started off strong in the first inning by scoring two runs off of a sacrifice fly and an error. Yet the Wildcats also put up a fight in the first with Matti Reiling, a sophomore infielder from Lincoln, Nebraska, sending a home run to center field.

Coming in to relieve White, Hannah Benavides, a freshman pitcher from Deer Park, had a quick inning, facing three batters in the fifth inning. Despite the up and down inning, ACU could not hold the Hawks in the sixth inning, where they scored six runs.

The Wildcats’ offense was suffering when Jannay Jones, a senior pitcher from Yuma, Arizona, from North Dakota shut down ACU by holding them to three hits.

“Losing two games was actually a positive thing for us because we were able to see the team bounce back,” Farler said. “We were able to see how tough they were and how resilient they were and they really showed us this weekend.”

The Wildcats then met Montana Friday afternoon, where ACU swept them, 8-0.

Sidney Holman-Mansell, a graduate pitcher from Belton, led the Wildcats to victory, gaining her third win of the season. Pitching all seven innings, Holman-Mansell only gave up four hits out of her 123 pitches pitched.

The game started off slow for both teams until the sixth inning when ACU got locked in. Calie Burris, a graduate infielder from Haltom, singled down the right-field line sending Mercedes Eichelberger, a junior outfielder from Tremonton, Utah, home, putting the Wildcats on the board.

With two outs ACU did not stop playing aggressively. On two RBI singles and two walks, the Wildcats pushed out farther in front by gaining five runs. Later in the seventh inning, Rose Gonzales, a freshman infielder from Grand Prairie, hit a two-run home run to center field, topping the score off.

Playing the home team, ACU met Hawaii Friday night securing the win, 2-0.

White pitched all seven innings, giving up only three hits, bringing her to her fourth win of the season.

The Wildcats secured both of their runs within the first three innings, both on errors by Hawaii. Eichelberger and Burris played an aggressive offensive game by tallying three hits each, with Eichelberger gaining both the Wildcats runs.

“We kept talking about passing the bat and we really did that this weekend,” Farler said. “We used a lot of the opportunities that the defense gave us and strung together a lot of good quality hits.”

ACU gave Brianna Lopez, a freshman pitcher from Riverside, California, of Hawaii not an easy time with her pitching, throwing 148 balls but Lopez came back against the Wildcats, striking out 11.

The Wildcats met Hawaii again Saturday afternoon where they lost, 0-5.

Holman-Mansell struck out six batters and only allowed six hits, but it was not enough to take the win.

ACU’s offense did not perform with Eichelberger and Burris gaining the Wildcat’s only hits. Hawaii gave off a strong game in the third inning by scoring three and later in the sixth inning with two runs.

Chloe Borges, a freshman pitcher from West Jordan, Utah, from Hawaii shut down ACU with nine strikeouts of 110 pitches.

“Hawaii has a strong aggressive game that we had to adjust to,” Farler said. “They are a really quality team and I thought we played really well against them.”

The Wildcats played North Dakota for the tournament closer, gaining the win, 10-1.

White pitched her fifth win of the season by only allowing the Hawks six hits and one run.

The game was only five innings, due to ACU run ruling North Dakota in the top of the fifth.

The Wildcats came back from their previous loss against the Hawks and proved their status. Burris homered with two outs in the first inning, putting ACU out front early. On a roll, the Wildcats tallied up nine RBIs between the third, fourth and fifth innings.

The Wildcats head home for their first home series of the season against Stephen F. Austin Friday at 6 pm and a Saturday doubleheader at 12 pm and 2 pm at Poly Wells Field, starting conference play.

“It is SFA and our girls are really excited for them,” Farler said. “It was a tough series for us last year, so for our returners, they are eager to get back out there. We are excited to finally be back at home and play in front of a home crowd.”