Softball sweeps Sam Houston on Senior Weekend

The Wildcats swept Sam Houston for their last home series of the season.

In game one of the doubleheader on Friday, the Wildcats secured the win 5-3.

“This weekend was incredible,” head coach Abigail Farler said. “It was exactly what I have been asking the team to do, in terms of energy-wise. Have them come out and compete for each other and it was so much fun.”

Sidney Holman-Mansell, graduate pitcher from Belton, gained another complete game to give her a 13th win. Holman-Mansell struck out six batters and only allowed six runs in the 30 batters faced.

ACU started the game off in the first inning by pushing out in front and putting two runs on the board. Sam Houston put a run on the board by sending a solo home run over the fence. With the gap closing, Logan Gaspar, freshman infielder from Kapolei, Hawaii, hit an RBI single to put the Wildcats up by two runs with a score of 3-1.

In the sixth inning, Sam Houston was able to score two runs on ground balls to tie it 3-3 with the Wildcats. In the seventh inning, ACU felt the pressure to score and gain a win. Miranda Lista, freshman catcher from Chino Hills, California, stepped up to the plate and shot a two-run home run, putting the Wildcats ahead and gaining the win, 5-3.

In game two of Friday’s doubleheader, ACU gained the win, 12-7.

“Energy is so contagious and it was so fun being able to see them feed off of each other’s energy,” Farler said.

Lauren Schiek, graduate pitcher from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, started for the Wildcats and gained two strikeouts and three hits over three innings. Riley White, sophomore pitcher from Thorndale, came to relieve Schiek for 2.1 innings, facing 14 batters and tallying five hits. Hannah Benavides, freshman pitcher from Deer Park, closed for ACU, gaining the overall win.

Once again, the Wildcats started off strong in the first three innings, tallying up seven runs. To gain the seventh run, Gaspar stole home base while Sadie Eichelberger, junior outfielder from Tremonton, Utah, stole second base. In the sixth inning with the overall score reaching, 7-6, Avery Miloch, sophomore catcher from Georgetown, sent a solo home run over the fence. Later in the sixth inning, two doubles hit by Eichelberger and Calie Burris, graduate infielder from Haltom, sent home three runs. With White hitting a single up the middle, Burris was able to score, bringing the final score to 12-7.

“I think there was a lot of confidence for the girls,” Farler said. “They got to get a refresher of what our softball looked like and what we say what our style of softball looks like and reminds us that that’s how we want to go out and compete for every game.”

In game three on Saturday, the Wildcats stayed strong and closed out the series, 7-3.

ACU honored their seniors prior to this game for everything they have accomplished during their careers. The seniors included Burris and Holman-Mansell.

“They are both incredible leaders in different ways,” Farler said. “They have taught the underclassmen to stay focused and they have shown them how to be really good teammates. They have just been all-in on making ACU Softball better than they have found it and they mean so much to this program. I am so incredibly proud of them and thankful I have gotten the opportunity to coach them.”

Holman-Mansell started for ACU again, gaining her 14th win and third complete game of the season. While facing 33 batters, she tallied four strikeouts, four walks and allowed three runs on six hits.

In the first inning, Sam Houston hit a solo home run, putting them in front of the Wildcats. In the next inning, Gaspar doubled to left field, sending two runs home, taking over the lead. In the fourth inning, the Wildcats secured three more runs, pushing the total to 5-1.

Later in the sixth inning, White doubled to center field, sending home a run. Right after, Sydney Kaiser, sophomore catcher from Pflugerville, singled up the middle to send another run home. In the top of the seventh, Sam Houston tried to come back by scoring two more runs but was unsuccessful leaving the final score, 7-3.

“We feel awesome,” Farler said. “We have been talking about peaking at the right time this year and so we feel like we are in a right spot to play really good softball. We know we want to play softball the way we want to do it with high risk and high reward.”

The Wildcats have an off week this week but then heads on the road for their last series against Stephen F. Austin on May 6 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and May 7 at 12 p.m. in Nacogdoches.