Bean learning to adjust with no dishwasher team

Students crowd into the Bean to eat free breakfast during the Cabinet's midnight breakfast event on Dead Day. (Photo by Riley Fisher)

The Bean is hiring for dishwasher positions. With no current dishwasher on staff, the Bean has had to forgo the reusable, washable utensils to make up for the lost manpower on staff.

“We have been actively recruiting for new dishwashers at the Bean and have advertised the position on over 50 job sites,” Casida said.“We are presently working with several staffing companies to assist in temporary and permanent support.”

As an alternative to the class Bean plates and cups, the Bean has adjusted to using paper and plastic red solo cups.

“Our teams have been working diligently on filling this position and have recently increased the starting wages to attract additional interest in the position,” Casida said.“While sustainability remains a priority within our dining program, we have made the temporary switch to paper products in the Bean to ensure that our students’ dining experience remains uninterrupted.”

Students alike have noticed the change from reusable to paper plates as well as tour groups with prospective students who come on campus noticed the red cups in plastic bags coming to grab a bite to eat.

Alexis Hotchkin, a freshman marketing major from Waring, said the continuation of the non-reusable dishes is bad for the environment and prospective students.

“There are a few thousand people using multiple plastic plates and cups per day as well as utensils and bowls,” Hotchkin said. “That cannot be good for the environment. The reusable plates and cups are more environmentally friendly and improve the dining experience. They also look incredibly tasteless when we have visitors, preview days and tours. “

Despite the non-environmental friendly way of dealing with the employment shortage, the ACU Bean continues to search for a dishwasher team.

“We appreciate the campus community’s patience as we continue to manage the ongoing labor shortages taking place in the surrounding area,” Casida said. “We look forward to onboarding a new dishwashing crew soon and encourage any interested candidates to apply with us.”

Casida encourages anyone to apply at compassgroupcareers.com.