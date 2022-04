Peacefully rest, David Leeson. Growing up a media junkie, I always had great admiration for those who had skills I did not possess when it came to story- and truth-telling, especially those in the visual space. The legend of Leeson loomed large when I was a student at ACU, less than a decade after he roamed the campus and his images appeared first in The Optimist, then the Abilene Reporter-News and the Dallas Morning News, which is where he solidified his reputation as the guy who gets the shots others don’t. We had but one interaction toward the end of my tenure at ACU, but I followed his career with interest and amazement for the subsequent three decades. Grace and peace to his family and friends, and for the rest of us who’ve lost another talented eye skilled at looking at and interpreting the world.