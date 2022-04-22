Golf wraps up regular season with four consecutive top five finishes

Two ACU Golf players walk to their next hole in the match. (courtesy Tim Nelson)

The Wildcats finished their regular season earning fourth place at the Bayou City Collegiate hosted by Western Athletic Conference rival, Sam Houston.

This match comes as the third consecutive time the Wildcats have finished 4th place in the spring, right after they tied for second at Seattle University.

The tale of ACU’s season is summed up as a pretty stagnant fall, but a challenging yet triumphant spring. Since placing a season-worst, 14th place at the Border Olympics in February, the Wildcats have found momentum within their work ethic and chemistry that has sprouted over the last two months.

“We dealt with some tough conditions at Sam Houston like we have all year,” said graduate student, Alex Clouse. “We were ready for it. We may have not been ready so much the last day, because we did not play our best golf the last day, but now we are looking for positives heading into Vegas.”

A key theme for the Wildcats during the spring season was playing in tough conditions due to inclement weather. However, the spirit that players like Clouse and junior Zane Heusel have galvanized this team with is a key reason why ACU head into Boulder City, Nev. as top underdogs.

“Our ultimate goal is to play in the national championship,” said head coach Tom Shaw. “No guarantee it will be played in the perfect condition. Difficult conditions test you mentally and help you grow as a more complete player. Just like any adversity in life, they help shape your character.”

Heading into their first-ever Western Athletic Championship in Boulder City, ACU looks to put on their best performance to compete in the high ranks with GCU and Sam Houston, but also to send off their seniors correctly.

“It is exciting for me personally and kind of bittersweet,” Clouse said. “I had an amazing time, and I am ready to go win the championship. We can win or lose the tournament right now, I think it is just a matter of working hard.”

The conference tournament begins on Friday Apr. 29th and ends on Sunday May 1st with the weather projected to be clear skies in Nevada to set sail for a fair-weather golf course.