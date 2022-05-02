Optimist
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: Galaxy fundraises for Eastland fires with annual Kirk Goodwin Run

Gallery: Galaxy fundraises for Eastland fires with annual Kirk Goodwin Run

by Leave a Comment

The men of Galaxy hosted the annual Kirk Goodwin Run Saturday morning beginning at Smith-Adams Hall. Many students, faculty, staff, community leaders and Goodwin family members participated in the three-mile event.

 

About Taelyn Williams

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: Galaxy fundraises for Eastland fires with annual Kirk Goodwin Run