Gallery: Galaxy fundraises for Eastland fires with annual Kirk Goodwin Run

The men of Galaxy hosted the annual Kirk Goodwin Run Saturday morning beginning at Smith-Adams Hall. Many students, faculty, staff, community leaders and Goodwin family members participated in the three-mile event.
Freshman financial management major Reed Hernandez approcahes the half-way marker.(Photo by Taelyn Williams)
Sophomore financial management major Hayden Poorman speaks on the significance of the Goodwin Run. (Photo by Taelyn Williams)
Junior english major Henry Erickson speaks to the runners before the start of the run. (Photo by Taelyn Williams)
Some of the runners walk and enjoy conversation with one another. (Photo by Taelyn Williams)
The runners take off to begin the Goodwin Run. (Photo by Taelyn Williams)
Runners give a thumbs up as they come closer to the finish line. (Photo by Taelyn Williams)
Sophomore financial managment major Denver Holman, senior financial management major Dustin Ennis and sophomore management major Dennis Herold show support to the Goodwin Run. (Photo by Taelyn Williams)
Senior communication major Truman Cuthbert sprints through the finish line.(Photo by Taelyn Williams)
