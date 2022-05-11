Optimist
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Gallery: Spring graduates gather for Candlelight Devotional
A spectator holds her candle. (Photo by Meghan Long)

Gallery: Spring graduates gather for Candlelight Devotional

by Leave a Comment

Spring graduates gathered for traditional candlelight send-off in Teague Special Events Center on Sunday night. The ACU community joined students in worship to bless the departing students.

About Meghan Long

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Gallery: Spring graduates gather for Candlelight Devotional