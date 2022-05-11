A spectator holds her candle. (Photo by Meghan Long) Gallery: Spring graduates gather for Candlelight Devotional May 11, 2022 by Meghan Long Leave a Comment Spring graduates gathered for traditional candlelight send-off in Teague Special Events Center on Sunday night. The ACU community joined students in worship to bless the departing students. Students have a conversation before the event. (Photo by Meghan Long) PJ Martinez, Associate Dean of Student Engagement, prays over graduates. (Photo by Meghan Long) Graduating seniors participate in Candlelight Devotional. (Photo by Meghan Long) Craig Fisher, Associate Vice President of Advancement and Alumni, speaks to the crowd. (Photo by Meghan Long) Jaci White, senior psychology major from Lindale, intently watches her candle. (Photo by Meghan Long) (Photo by Meghan Long) Ryan Richardson, Associate Vice President of Student Life, joins the line. (Photo by Meghan Long) Maddy Crockett, senior accounting major from Lubbock, walks into Teague. (Photo by Meghan Long) Friends take a selfie as they walk. (Photo by Meghan Long) Kate Matthews, senior advertising and public relations major from Mount Pleasent, passes the light to Riley Fisher, senior theatre major from Abilene. (Photo by Meghan Long) Hilltop A Cappella leads worship. (Photo by Meghan Long) Students light each others candles. (Photo by Meghan Long) ACU community creates a line to guide students. (Photo by Meghan Long) Alumni gives advice to graduates. (Photo by Meghan Long)
