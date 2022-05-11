SGA President, Vice President, Executive Cabinet selected for 2022-23 school year

Campus stands still as snow falls on the GATA Fountain. (Photo by Riley Fisher)

Student Government Association has officially selected Lindsey May and Skyler Gill as the 2022-23 President and Vice President respectively.

Alongside May, a senior marketing major from Farmersville, and Gill, a junior english major from Schertz, the Executive Cabinet was also chosen for the 2022-23 school year.

The board is as follows:

Treasurer: Nathan Marshall, junior financial management major from Melissa

Press Secretary: Gracyn McGathy, sophomore journalism major from Leander

Marketing Director: Javier Soto Valladares, junior graphic design and advertising major from Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Chief of Staff: Alli Dimmitt, sophomore political science major from Bonita Springs, Florida

Chief Financial Officer: Hayden Poorman, sophomore financial management major from Abilene

Director of Student Engagement and Recruitment: Trevon Hardy, junior management major from Houston

May and Gill have both been a part of SGA during the 2021-22 academic year and based their campaign off of three main components: Transparency, Advocacy and Representation.

“In all decisions we make, we want these 3 components to be at the center of it all,” May said.

May and Gill both hope to include more students in SGA decisions, giving students a space to make their opinions and voices heard.

“We want to advocate for the students that attend this University through campaign weeks, educational events, giveaways and provide a listening ear to their concerns,” May said. “Student Government is the direct channel for students to make change happen on campus. It’s not that often that someone gets a chance to be in a position that has so much impact and I take this responsibility very seriously in that regard.”

Gill said in addition to wanting to provide a listening ear to students, she wants to serve campus through positive change within the community.

“For me, SGA means service,” Gill said. “Our main goal is to serve the students and advocate for positive change around campus. I hope that through our senate we are able to have student leaders from a variety of areas represent the needs of students so that we can change ACU for the better.”