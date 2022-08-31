Tanner and the Wildcats prepare for a challenging conference schedule

The Western Athletic Conference has released its conference schedules for this basketball season.

Head coach Brette Tanner heads into his second year at the helm following a highly successful 2021-2022 campaign with a 25-11 record. Tanner led the No. 6 seed Wildcats to a WAC Championship appearance where they lost 66-52 against No. 1 New Mexico State. This year’s WAC schedule is challenging once again with the breakdown listed below.

Dec 29 at Stephen F. Austin

Dec. 31 vs Tarleton

Jan. 7 vs Southern Utah

Jan. 11 at UTRGV

Jan. 14 at Tarleton

Jan. 18 at Utah Valley

Jan. 21 vs UT-Arlington

Jan. 26 vs Grand Canyon

Jan. 28 vs Utah Tech

Feb. 1 at Seattle

Feb. 4 at California Baptist

Feb. 11 vs Sam Houston

Feb. 15 at New Mexico State

Feb. 17 at Grand Canyon

Feb. 22 vs Stephen F. Austin

Feb. 25 vs Utah Valley

Mar. 1 vs New Mexico State

Mar. 3 at Sam Houston

“We are excited to have our WAC schedule put together,” Tanner said. “As one of the premier mid-major conferences, we are playing top-tier competition on a nightly basis. With the opening of the renovated Moody Coliseum, we are excited to bring our brand of basketball to a new arena. We look forward to seeing all of our students, faculty, staff and Abilene community pack out Moody every night.”

This year the WAC will have a new resume-based seeding system for the conference tournament in March. With the new system, this means that performances against all non-conference opponents as well as conference opponents will be rated. Each performance will matter and potentially give WAC programs a higher NET ranking which is used for the selection committees for the NCAA tournament.

The non-conference schedule is yet to be fully released but here the current confirmed matchups.

Nov. 7 vs Jackson State

Nov. 11 at Texas A&M

Nov. 21-23 at the Vegas Tournament

Nov. 27 at Northern Arizona

Dec. 6 at Kansas State

Dec. 17 at CSU-Bakersfield

More non-conference games will be added in the coming weeks.