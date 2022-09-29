Gallery: Football crushes Mustangs in Family Weekend matchup

The football team defeated the Western New Mexico University Mustangs 34-7 at Wildcat Stadium on Saturday evening. The Wildcats now stand 3-1 overall as they prepare for conference opening against Utah Tech on Saturday.
Daniel is a photographer from Denver, Colorado. He is a Biology major hoping to go into the medical field. When not taking photos, he can be found in the library studying with friends, listening to music, or watching one of his favorite movies.
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.