Optimist
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Gallery: Football crushes Mustangs in Family Weekend matchup
Sophomore running back Jermiah Dobbins narrowly avoids his opponents grasp. (Photo by Meghan Long)

Gallery: Football crushes Mustangs in Family Weekend matchup

by and Leave a Comment

The football team defeated the Western New Mexico University Mustangs 34-7 at Wildcat Stadium on Saturday evening. The Wildcats now stand 3-1 overall as they prepare for conference opening against Utah Tech on Saturday.

About Meghan Long

About Daniel Curd

Daniel is a photographer from Denver, Colorado. He is a Biology major hoping to go into the medical field. When not taking photos, he can be found in the library studying with friends, listening to music, or watching one of his favorite movies.

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Gallery: Football crushes Mustangs in Family Weekend matchup