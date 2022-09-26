Optimist
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: Volleyball starts WAC play with win against Sam Houston
Londyn Gray, senior outside hitter from Weatherford, hits the ball over the net (Photo by Sydney Varner)

Gallery: Volleyball starts WAC play with win against Sam Houston

by Leave a Comment

The Wildcats had their first win in Moody Coliseum to start off conference play Thursday against the Sam Houston State University Bearkats. Volleyball, now 4-9, now prepares to play University of Texas Arlington at home on Thursday.

About Sydney Varner

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: Volleyball starts WAC play with win against Sam Houston