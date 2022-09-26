Gallery: Volleyball starts WAC play with win against Sam Houston

The Wildcats had their first win in Moody Coliseum to start off conference play Thursday against the Sam Houston State University Bearkats. Volleyball, now 4-9, now prepares to play University of Texas Arlington at home on Thursday.
Freshman outside hitter from Wilsonville, Oregon Ashli Edmiston hits the ball over the net. (Photo by Sydney Varner)
The team celebrate after winning a set. (Photo by Sydney Varner)
Bryley Steinhilber, sophomore outside hitter from Kennedale, spikes the ball. (Photo by Sydney Varner)
Braden Bossier, junior outside hitter, waits by the net. (Photo by Sydney Varner)
Freshman outside hitter from Wilsonville, Oregon Ashli Edmiston blocks the ball. (Photo by Sydney Varner)
Sara Carrizales, freshman libero from Arlington, dives for the ball. (Photo by Sydney Varner).
The team talks with head coach Alisa Blair during a timeout. (Photo by Sydney Varner)
Redshirt senior setter from Woodway Madison Rohre sets the ball. (Photo by Sydney Varner)
Ashli Edmiston, freshman outside hitter from Wilsonville, Oregon, spikes the ball. (Photo by Sydney Varner)
Madison Rohre, redshirt senior setter from Woodway, sets the ball during a play. (Photo by Sydney Varner)
The team celebrates after a successful play. (Photo by Sydney Varner)
Bryley Steinhilber, sophomore outside hitter from Kennedale, hits the ball over the net. (Photo by Sydney Varner)
Head coach Alisa Blair talks with players during a timeout. (Photo by Sydney Varner)
A player from Sam Houston State University spikes the ball over the net. (Photo by Sydney Varner)
