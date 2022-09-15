SGA prepares for the school year with senator elections, upcoming events

Students line up outside of the SGA tent. (Photo by Meghan Long)

The Student Government Association selected new student senators last Friday.

The voting process for student senators was online via a form sent through the students’ email where they were able to vote candidates corresponding to their class. Information was sent out by SGA with details on how to participate.

Election results were released Monday and are as follows:

Freshman President: Callaghan Mitchell

Freshman Vice President: Tamil Adele

Sophomore President: Alayne Denton

Sophomore Vice President: Meghan Moya

Junior Vice President: Hannah Maniscalo

Senior President: Catherine Shewmaker

Senior Vice President: Lindsay Watson

The junior class president role is currently undecided with the candidates facing a runoff. The runoff candidates are Mariana Martinez and Branden Broadnax.

Students across campus campaigned for votes from their classmates. Some students posted on social media and placed posters around campus while others campaigned in person. These efforts helped voters decide the new senators for this school year and have created more involvement around campus for SGA.

“We are working on things for the future like different campaign weeks and different events,” Gracyn McGathy, SGA press secretary and junior journalism major from Austin, said.

In addition to garnering engagement with the greater student body, Trevon Hardy, SGA director of engagement and recruitment said that they are also partnering more with organizations.

“We are working really hard to partner with student organizations,” Hardy, human resource major from Houston, said. “These events are focused on different student organizations that they will be teaming up with to create fun and informative experiences for students.”

SGA is planning to host more town halls to allow for more communication with student government. SGA’s mission is to represent the student body and fund student organizations, and the town halls aim to reach more students and organizations, strengthening the community.

“We want more people to just come in, be involved, and have these conversations and that dialogue in a nice safe, controlled area,” Hardy said.

Culture Week is an upcoming SGA event that will provide students with the ability to experience and celebrate different cultures. This event will be student organization-led and provide accurate representations of cultures for students to encounter.

Other events that SGA will be having this month include Join Week and ACU Votes for midterm elections. The planning process has started for these events but no date has been set for when it will happen.