Soccer looks to gain first WAC win against Sam Houston, New Mexico State

Jordan Michie, senior forward from Arlington, steals the ball from the opponent. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

The Wildcats head on the road to take on Sam Houston and New Mexico State for their third-weekend matchups of conference play.

ACU walks into this weekend with a 0-1-2 conference record, hoping to secure their first win.

“It’s going to be tough logistically, going on the road,” head coach Casey Wilson said. “I think if we can overcome any situation to get rest, then we’ll be fine.”

Jordan Michie, senior forward from Arlington, has been a crucial part in the Wildcats offense this season. She has scored four goals, with three coming in back to back to back games. Alongside Michie is Chayse Thorn, sophomore forward from Rowlett, has also scored four goals and shot 17 attempts.

On Friday night, the Wildcats head to Huntsville to meet Sam Houston for their first meet of the season.

“Sam Houston is an old rival,” Wilson said. “We have a lot of experience playing them and they have a new coaching staff this year. We expect them to be tough, especially at home.”

The Bearkats are currently 0-3-1 in conference play coming into this weekend, having tied with the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley. The last time these two teams met was in the 2021 season, where ACU defeated Sam Houston in overtime, 2-1.

Tatum Krueger leads the Bearkats with 30 saves and only allowing seven goals in her six games played. She currently is halfway to her 2021 season save total only three games into the conference season.

On Sunday afternoon, the Wildcats then head to Las Cruces, New Mexico, where they will take on New Mexico State for the first time this season.

“New Mexico State has also been playing well this year,” Wilson. “It’s out third time going to Las Cruces but again its a tough trip. We just have to stay focused and see if we can get some points on the road.”

The Aggies hold a 1-1-2 conference record so far this season, marking ties with Utah Valley and Seattle U. The last time the Wildcats met New Mexico State was in the 2021 season non-conference matchup, where the Aggies won in overtime, 1-2.

New Mexico State is coming in with a solid offense to face up against the Wildcats. Loma McNeese of New Mexico State, currently leads the Aggies in goals, recording five, and 20 shot attempts, beating her previous seasons stats.

The Wildcats take on Sam Houston Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Huntsville, streaming on ESPN+ and New Mexico State Sunday at 2 p.m. in Las Cruces, New Mexico, streaming on WAC International.