Soccer prepares for Ragin’ Cajuns Matchup

The Wildcats prepare for a Sunday matchup against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for their second home match of the season.

This is the second matchup between the two teams in the past two years, which ended in a Louisiana win, 2-0, in 2020.

ACU heads into this matchup with a 2-2 overall record including wins from the University of Texas at El Paso and Grambling State. This match starts the three-game home stand series in Elmer Gray Stadium with opponents Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern following.

“It’ll be nice to be home this weekend and actually the next two weekends,” head coach Casey Wilson said. “Then when we put a start off with Tarleton with conference.”

This season the Wildcats are working on upping their offense to take their chances and close them. Chayse Thorn, sophomore forward from Rowlett, leads the team with two goals with three shots on goal, giving her a .500 shots on goal percentage. Natalie Jones, senior midfielder from Lubbock, keeps up the aggressive offense with one goal and seven shots with two on goal.

The Ragin’ Cajuns hold a 1-1-2 overall record going into this game including a win from Florida International University and a tie from mutual competitors Stephen F. Austin and Louisiana Tech.

“We’ve seen a little bit of film on Prairie View,” head coach Casey Wilson said. “We’re looking so were knowing what to expect from them and then also too, you know, we have a tough game with Louisiana back in 2020. It’ll be a tough game because we know their coach, he had been at Southeast Louisiana over the years so it will definitely be a tough matchup.”

Lousiana has also worked on their offensive moves by outnumbering their opponent’s shots on goal 26-16. Hailly Waterhouse, sophomore midfielder from Mandeville, Louisiana, leads Louisiana with two goals and 13 shot attempts with three on goal. Teammate Ruthny Marthurin, sophomore defender from Gressier, Haiti, has taken eight shot attempts with six on goal making a .750 shot on goal percentage.

The Wildcats and Ragin’ Cajuns take on the field Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Elmer Gray Stadium, streaming on ESPN+.