Ups & downs of the first week on campus

Kayleigh Morris, freshman business management major from Leander (Photo by Anna Gray Davenport) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Probably meeting a lot of new people and making new friends, I’ve made a lot of good friends this week.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes?” “Worst part is probably gonna be getting used to the new schedule and how college works and getting used to the homework I have to do on my own.”

Mary Elizabeth Waiwaiole, freshman undeclared major from Austin. (Photo by Anna Gray Davenport) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “The teachers are really supportive and great and it’s also really nice to come back and just have everybody be like ‘oh my gosh’ like with your friends like everybody’s been so kind and supportive.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes?” “Math homework, c’mon.”

Cole Pickle, freshman biology major from Huston. (Photo by Anna Gray Davenport) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “The best part was probably meeting teachers, I’d say” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes?” “Getting back into the swing of things, like working, doing homework, it’s a lot of work. And you know getting used to the difference between high school school and like college school.”

Alwyn Dowell, junior mechanical engineering major from Justin. (Photo by Anna Gray Davenport) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “I think the best part would just be meeting new people. Getting to know all the new residents here so, it’s been a pretty good time, pretty fun here.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes?” ” Doing homework again, let me tell you, I didn’t miss it.”

Allie Harper, sophomore Bible major from Carlton (Photo by Holly Reichling) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “I’m living in Barrett this year so that’s been fun moving in. I get to live with my best friends so that’s super fun.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes?” “Trying to adjust to everything. I’m a Greek student this year so trying to figure all of that out with like a pretty heavy schedule this semester. But it’s getting better.”

Darlene Miallie, junior kinesiology major from Fort Worth (Photo by Holly Reichling) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Definitely getting to see my friends again cause I was itching for human interaction other than like my job and school. I was excited about really getting into my coursework, too.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes?” “Probably living in Smith-Adams ’cause that walk is not cute. It’s like 12 miles off campus, no I’m kidding, but it’s like a 10-minute walk to campus.”

Jack Bledsoe, senior musical theatre major from Dallas (Photo by Holly Reichling) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Meeting new faculty in the Theatre Department has been the highlight. ” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes?” “Setting up my planner.”

Bryce Niedziejko, senior Business major from Houston (Photo by Holly Reichling) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Dropping one of my classes. That was fun.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes?” “That class.”

Olivia Sain, sophomore accounting and marketing major from Waco. (Photo by Sammi Gutierrez) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “My favorite moment was getting to reconnect with some of my old friends and then making my new friends with people in my pod and just spending time with them.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes?” “My worst moment was still being homesick despite the fact that its sophomore year. It’s still hard leaving home and readjusting to a new schedule and new environment again.”

Wyatt Crum, sophomore psychology major from Hobbs, New Mexico (Photo by Sammi Gutierrez) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “I’d say my best moment from this week was– well we just finished midnight worship and that was probably definitely the best part of my week.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes?” “The worst moment was the computers in COBA not working for the program that we’re using, so that was definitely the worst part.”

Emma Palafox, sophomore Speech Pathology and Spanish major from Lubbock (Photo by Sammi Gutierrez) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Having all my friends move into the pod and just seeing them for the first time again.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes?” “I kind of didn’t study for a quiz and I failed it, but then the teacher said it was a test, making sure to see how prepared we need to be.”

Jackson Callaway, sophomore biology major from McKinney (Photo by Sammi Gutierrez) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “I really like Moody Chapel. Moody Chapel is amazing because just to be in that entire room with all those people is exhilarating.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Having to wake up early for my 9 a.m.s.”

Ashley Peña, senior criminal justice major from Irving (Photo by Kayla Pedroncelli) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” My best moment this week was getting to meet the incoming freshmen that are in my major.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “My worst moment this week was dealing with anxiousness since I am taking six classes this semester, and I’m just praying that I am able to balance all my schoolwork.”

Emma Jaax, junior accounting and finance major from San Antonio (Photo by Kayla Pedroncelli) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Best moment this week? I am on the debate team here at ACU, and we got a chance to meet all of our incoming students. We have, I think, eight or nine freshmen joining us, and so just reconnecting with things I’m going to be doing this semester was a lot of fun.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Worst part of first day of classes, or first week of classes. I discovered I have a lot of presentations this semester in multiple classes so just adjusting to an all upper-level class load with all 300 and 400s and then having almost three classes all have major presentations in them throughout this semester is going to be an adjustment.”

Camii Jolley, senior communication major from Fort Worth (Photo by Kayla Pedroncelli) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “My best moment this week was starting my senior year since I didn’t think I’d be able to finish school.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “My worst moment was ACU Fest getting rescheduled due to the weather. I know it’s small, but that’s the worst part of my week lol.”

Thomas Sorensen, junior business management and marketing major from Lewisville (Photo by Kayla Pedroncelli) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “I think the best moment was just being able to kind of reconnect with a lot of friends that I didn’t get to see over the summer. I’ve got to meet up with some of them, but I think all of us had a pretty busy summer this last summer and so I know there were some really close friends of mine that I didn’t get to see for three months and so it’s been great getting to reconnect.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “The worst part is trying to park on campus.”

Eva Carrillo, junior social sork major with psychology minor from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico (Photo by Vidita Gonzalez) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Probably the open assembly day.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Friday night because they close the library pretty early and I like being in the library.”

Lettie Jane Myers, sophomore engineering major with art minor from Tennessee (Photo by Vidita Gonzalez) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “My favorite moment was being able to hang out with my roommates, just unwind at the end of the day.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “My worst moment was all of… realizing how much homework I had for Bible.”

Josh Hollwarth, sophomore psychology major from Longview (Photo by Vidita Gonzalez) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Oh, I really enjoyed seeing the kittens and feral cats I worked with last semester.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “8 a.m. classes, getting up on Wednesday was really hard. I could psych myself up for Monday but the second round of 8 a.m.’s, whole different story.”

David Caire, sophomore Finance major from Dallas (Photo by Vidita Gonzalez) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “From the first week, well you know, the game was a whole lot of fun and the tailgate before, I’m looking forward to the concert. I think it will be really cool just to see that in Moody, overall I’ve been really impressed with the different chapels we’ve been able to have there…” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “I had to pack up from Smith-Adams and move to Edwards halfway through a school week and it was late at night and it was wet, just kind of a mess, that was my worst moment.”

Caitlin Lee, senior youth and family ministry major from Round Rock (Photo by Rachel Ray) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “The best part of the first week of school I’ve been really busy, but it’s been nice to see everybody and see my friends from class, and just people I didn’t get to see over the summer.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? ” I work at the Starbucks on campus and I’ve had to go to work at 7 a.m. on the first day of school and it was crazy busy, but still really fun.”

Morgan Whitley, junior musical theatre major from Georgetown (Photo by Rachel Ray) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “We’ve started rehearsals on the Homecoming musical which is always exciting um, and it’s been going really well so far. So excited for that project.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? The worst part of the week has probably been all the extra hours we’ve been putting into the Homecoming musical, while it’s been so much fun, it also has been a huge time commitment and trying to balance school and work and the musical can be really challenging.”

Jenna Kell, sophomore kinesiology major from Denton (Photo by Rachel Ray) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “My best moment so far was yesterday; it was my birthday, so I got to kind of have a little few birthday festivities and stuff.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Probably just kind of shifting into like having two science classes, two labs, and stuff like that. And just having to like, work through all of that and all the stress with it.”

Elijah Lopez, junior finance and accounting major from Houston “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “I think my favorite part has been waking up early and being done with my classes early and just being able to go home and rest.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Having to change one class from one time to another time and it was very annoying ’cause I don’t like doing changes at the last minute.”

Chloe Yourdan, freshman kinesiology major from Tuscola (Photo by Brenna Rafffels) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Probably the Candle Light Devo. That was pretty cool to watch and experience.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Moving and all the walking. It was not fun at all.”

Vanessa Marquez, sophmore criminal justice major from Austin (Photo by Brenna Raffels) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Definitely my first choir class. Getting to know who all I’m singing with was fun.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Probably the water going out at Barrett. That’s definitely one.”

Sam Cortez, junior communications major from San Antonio (Photo by Brenna Raffels) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “The day before Monday I found out that I had a class with one of my friends from high school so that was kind of a cool 8 a.m. with them. We didn’t even have nearly the same major, but I was like OK that’s kind of cool. Just getting to know new people in the first week is always a fun experience.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “I forgot to set my alarm last night so I missed a class this morning. I emailed my professor. It’s all good.”

Cortland Baum, senior biochemistry major from Tuscola (Photo by Brenna Raffels) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “I would say we had a Bio-Chem departmental dinner and that was pretty fun. It was good to see everybody.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Probably that first lecture we got in Analytical was a bit scary.”

Samuel Carter, senior electrical engineering major from San Antonio (Photo by Sarah Trahan) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “I gotta say my favorite part about the school year so far has easily been being student director for Wildcat Week. I love giving back to our new students and making them feel welcome on this campus because I think that ACU is a really cool place, and I want people to feel like they have a place here. I really enjoy giving back to others and leaving a legacy, and that’s the number one way to do it, right there.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “I gotta say my worst moment has been the first day of school, only because most of the time, even though school is a little bit less busy than Wildcat Week, at the moment, I like coming home and not having anything to do when I was done. Now I got homework to do when I come back, but my classes aren’t that bad. I only have eleven hours, so.”

Jagneris Penson, junior speech pathology major from San Antonio (Photo by Sarah Trahan) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “The best part is just getting to jump back into the community on campus, getting to see everybody, doing all of the activities and just being back here in that atmosphere.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “The worst part about my first week at ACU is probably just trying to get back into schedule after being away for almost four months. It was a little weird.”

Sofia Rasch, freshman interior design major from Marseille, France (Photo by Sarah Trahan). “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “My best moment at ACU so far has probably been the night some friends got together at the Maxwell golf course. We had a full-on worship night, got together, and people got saved. It was lit.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Worst moment? Maybe not winning front-row seat tickets to The Band Camino.”

Maci Johnson, junior psychology major from Fort Worth (Photo by Sarah Trahan) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “One of the best moments I’ve had at ACU so far is getting to meet all the new freshmen that have come in and just getting to see the new wildcat community that we’re building.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “I’d say, I guess, the worst part is just trying to get on a good sleep schedule and just staying on top of everything already because it’s pretty busy.”

Haven Foster, musical theater and dance major from Dallas (Photo by Ana Mayes Romero) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “I was hanging out with my friends one night and we were just having a lot of fun so that was probably my best moment.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Probably every time like in my dorm when I realize I have to do like homework and stuff to actually be a college student.”

Raul Romero, chemistry major from San Antonio (Photo by Ana Mayes Romero) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Going into my physical chemistry class. It’s my favorite topic.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Waiting in line for the Bean. It got really crowded after Monday right after that first Chapel. It was a long line.”

Ruby Fuentes, graphic design and advertising major from San Pedro Sula, Honduras (Photo by Ana Mayes Romero) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “When I met my friends. Like, they were all international. We met on the van before our first day during ACU.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “When I was on my first LYNAY day like I didn’t know anyone and there were a lot of people. I was so bad. I had to introduce myself in front of everyone. I was so embarrassed. “

Nathan Marshall, finance and information systems double major from McKinney (Photo by Ana Mayes Romero) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Going home after class and playing games with my friends.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Probably just trying to adjust to the new sleep schedule of waking up early.”

Sunshine Taylor, junior youth ministry major from Portland, Oregon (Photo by Jackson Eller) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Meeting new people, and my professors have been really good.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Greek. It’s pretty bad.”

Halle Hoggatt, junior psychology major from McKinney (Photo by Jackson Eller) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Getting to see everyone, and you know, see all my friends.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “All the work load, I’m really overwhelmed right now. There’s a lot more work load than I was expecting.”

Meghan McGilvray, junior psychology major from Temple (Photo by Jackson Eller) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Praise Day Friday was really cool … Seeing everybody back in chapel and getting to sing, like, ‘Highways and Byways’ with Steven Moore.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “The rain, I hated the weather this week … I did not want to come back and it just immediately be, like, pouring all day everyday.”

Nathan Keyworth, sophomore Biblical Missions major from Houston (Photo by Jackson Eller) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Getting to see all my old friends from freshman year, and getting to make new friends … It’s been a blast also, like, getting to go to the events and the opportunities that we have here.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Getting back into, like, a weird rhythm … It’s weird being so busy.”

Haeun Nam, freshman Nursing major from Korea (Photo by Shiori Iimuro) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “The best thing in the first week of school is that I could withdraw my history class.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “I couldn’t understand the everything during the bible class.”

Grace Sukach, junior Biblical Text major from Grapevine (Photo by Shiori Iimuro) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “My best moment the last … the first week of school was probably getting to see all my friend and all the people they don’t necessary get to keep in contact over the summer, but get to see you at school.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “My worst moment just cause it was kind of embarrassing it’s that I totally got rained on walking home and was like absolutely soaked. That was like funny, but not the best moment.”

Landon Holub, senior musical theatre major from Victoria (Photo by Shiori Iimuro) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Oh goodness … I work at the campus Starbucks in the library, and I think probably my favorite part was just getting to see everybody coming back to campus. Getting to see all of my friends, all of the familiar faces, and everyone just kind of like, I don’t know enjoying getting back to a sense of normal; especially with being like the first semester.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Worst moment? … I think it would be waking up at like 8:40 for my 8 a.m. So that was kind of fun, 40 minutes late on the second day of class.”

Anissa O’Dell, junior elementary education major from San Antonio (Photo by Luke Robinson) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Getting to see all the traditions that I had missed out on for the past few years like the opening assembly and Praise Day and Moody.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “The rain for the first week of classes and mud at the tailgate.”

Gene Malarcher, sophomore psychology and Bible major from Sachse (Photo by Luke Robinson) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Coming back to ACU and getting to see all my friends and hanging out with them this week.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Homework for classes, they’re stacking up now, sophomore year.”

Brianna Garrett, senior biology major chemistry minor from Corpus Christi (Photo by Luke Robinson) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “This week I think the best part of my week has been Praise Day Friday just to be back in Moody and just super excited to have everybody back and everybody experiencing Moody all together as a community.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Definitely the rain, getting rained out a couple of days walking in the rain. Got some shoes wet socks wet; it was just a rough time.”

Jackson Stevens, sophomore business management major from Abilene (Photo by Jennifer Dement) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “My favorite part of the week was being back with my friends and having fun with all my friends.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Least favorite part of the week… there’s no least favorite part of the week, it’s great being back.”

Cydney Ford, senior kinesiology major from Fort Worth (Photo by Jennifer Dement) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “My favorite part of my week is that I found my life purpose.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Least favorite part of my week is probably figuring out the changes to conform and figuring out my life purpose. I want to be a midwife but that is not in my major so I am going through looking at nursing schools.”

Benjamin Ash, senior biochemistry major from Athens, Georgia (Photo by Jennifer Dement) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Favorite part getting to see everyone again you know, a lot of people I haven’t seen since May so it’s good to catch up with people and spend time just hanging out and talking.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Least favorite, yeah parking has been rough this week, had to walk through the rain halfway across campus to get to my car, it was fun but kind of a pain.”

Nadyne Wilson, sophomore youth and family ministry major from San Antonio (Photo by Jennifer Dement) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Being able to go and see all my friends that I haven’t seen in a few months.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Parking, that was big.”

Elise Grigsby, freshman child and family services major from Midland (Photo by Sawyer Davis) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Starting a new chapter in my life while meeting new friends with new experiences.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Tying to navigate on the first day to all my classes.”

Jack Schumaker, sophomore finance major from Dallas (Photo by Sawyer Davis) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Getting to see all my people that I love and cherish.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Getting back into the swing of things, you know. Im getting tired at the end of the day.”

Samantha Sanchez, junior environmental science major from Rockport (Photo by Sawyer Davis) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Being back in Abilene with all my friends I missed over the summer.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Moving back into my dorm. My parents were not able to come and help me.”

Kaden Herring, sophomore business management major from Aledo (Photo by Sawyer Davis) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Tailgate and the football game. Easy. It was so much fun.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Cleaning up the tailgate.”

Hope Sukach, junior nursing major from Grapevine (Photo by Shelby Byrd) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “I would say just reconnecting with friends and then meeting a lot of new freshmen around campus and then seeing them get in the groove.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Syllabus week just sucks and it’s just super stressful. It was a little chaotic but I’ll get better.”

Rylee Prado, sophomore psychology major from San Antonio (Photo by Shelby Byrd) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “I’m a peer leader so I got to see all of my new students, kind of, in class for the first time and it was just really special to like see them all and you know, just have fun in class.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “All the reading. I forgot how much reading there is in college and I was like, oh, my gosh. But we got it done.”

Kaden Harrison, sophomore engineering major from San Antonio (Photo by Shelby Byrd) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “I guess the football game. Yeah. Cats wild.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “The Bean’s food. Yes. It wasn’t the best.”

Ethan King, sophomore psychology major from Tucson, Arizona “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Getting to connect with my church here.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “There’s a lot to choose from. I’ll go with the Bean food. My stomach does not like the food.”

Devon Grey, senior graphic design/advertising major from Garland (Photo by Zach Smith) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Getting to see my horse in class.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Realizing that one of the classes I thought would be fun is actually going to be difficult.”

Marti Bowen, senior communications major from North Richland Hills (Photo by Zach Smith). “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “It was so fun to see everyone from my major after the summer.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “How much it rained.”

Daniel Dossey, sophomore psychology major from Austin (Photo by Zach Smith) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Getting to see all of my favorite coworkers and classmates.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Having 8 a.m.’s every day of the week.”

Valerie Rudd, junior sociology major from Huntington Beach, California “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Seeing all of my friends in Abilene that I don’t get to see back home.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Having to close at the Rec during the week.”

Maxwell Harrison, junior management and marketing major from San Antonio (Photo by Carly Stewart) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “The best part of my first week was getting to know my residents, because I’m an RA. “ “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “And the worst part was giving a speech in speech class.”

Mikayla Grubb, junior nursing major from San Antonio (Photo by Carly Stewart) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “My favorite part of the first week of school was the first Praise Day.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “and my least favorite part was having so many nursing orientations. “

Seth Astilla, junior nursing major from San Antonio (Photo by Carly Stewart) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “My favorite part of the week was doing the lab simulation.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “And the worst part was all the assignments.”

Meghan Brummel, junior speech pathology major from Frisco (Photo by Carly Stewart) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “My favorite part of the first week of school was the tailgate.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “And my least favorite part was all my 8 a.m. classes.”

Emma Garza, sophomore youth and family ministry major from San Antonio (Photo by Jordan Herrick) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Being able to see all my friends again and go to the tailgate and have a good time.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Probably when I realized that I actually take classes. Definitely when I remembered that I’m in college to like learn things and not just hang out with people. I was really sad when I had to do homework for the first time in a long time.”

Logan McGreevey, freshman undeclared major from Vancouver, Washington (Photo by Jordan Herrick) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “I don’t know. Probably just meeting a bunch of people was probably the best part so far.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Homework. Just the work load so far is a little stressful.”

Shane Heflin, freshmen finance major from Fort Worth (Photo by Jordan Herrick) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “I would say the football tailgate was fun.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “When my boy Monty Lynn’s class have to have a non-Macbook to do Excel and then all of the computer lab computers want to crash, so that was the not-so-good part.”

Daniel Hervey, freshman worship ministry major From Abilene (Photo by Jordan Herrick) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “I would have to say the Bible studies our group did.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “The work.”

Savaria Talley, freshmen nursing major from Temple (Photo by Annie Jennings) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “I really enjoyed Wildcat Week. My favorite moment about that was probably the Candlelight Devo.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Probably trying to find my classes. Yes, I was struggling.”

Catherine Lorenz, sophomore child and family services major from Frisco (Photo by Annie Jennings) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “The best part of my first week of school was getting to live with my best friends.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “The worst part of my first week of school was having everything back to back on Tuesday.”

Sam Onstead, senior finance and accounting major from Sugarland (Photo by Annie Jennings) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Being back in Moody for Chapel. I mean it’s been so long since we’ve been in Moody and you know we’ve had to split up so many of the big events that are usually in Moody and I think it’s just so nice to have the newly renovated Moody because we can all come together and experience what ultimately makes ACU so great – which is the community.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “The weather. I mean it’s just been so rainy and wet and nasty and it just kinda puts a sour mood on things.”

Jam Rucker, sophomore psychology major from Fort Worth (Photo by Dorion Alcantar) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “The environment, how positive it is, really helps you stay focus, helps you do what you want to do here.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “8 a.m. man, got to get up earlier.”

Will Glover, junior management and marketing major from San Antonio (Photo by Dorian Alcantar) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Class getting to know the professors a little more know about them at ACU. The professors at ACU seem very professional and care about you as a person, and like to get to know you better.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “The wait time at the Bean.”

Kaitlyn McIntyre, sophomore psychology major from Seoul, Korea and San Antonio (Photo by Dorion Alcantar) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Seeing all the faces from last year and being able to hang out with everybody and really build community.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Anxiety things can’t control like upcoming tests and making new friends.”

Chloe Cavitt, junior nutrition major from Clyde (Photo by Dorion Alcantar) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Being back on campus with everyone, Chapel, getting started with actual major classes this semester.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Trying to get super organized and get ready for the rest of the semester.”

Stacey Widder, junior child and family services major from Abilene (Photo by Ella Roberts) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Attending Chapel in Moody. It was so good to be in there and experience what other people had talked about Moody being.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Probably adjusting to my new schedule. It’s been interesting to have a different type of schedule this year. I have four classes on some days and one class on the other days. It’s just been an adjustment.”

Jacob Thomas, freshman kinesiology major from Corpus Christi (Photo by Ella Roberts) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Finally being able to work out on the track.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Walking into my class only to realize 10 minutes after the fact that I didn’t have it that day.”

Alex Dulske, sophomore computer science major from San Antonio (Photo by Ella Roberts) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Probably seeing everyone again. Seeing all my friends again.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Definitely having four classes on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.”

Ryan Wallis, sophomore nursing major from Sugarland (Photo by Ella Roberts) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Seeing people around campus and being plugged back into the community.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Just being homesick.”

Andrea Oyuela, freshman psychology major from Katy (Photo by Emily Sileven) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “I’m gonna have to say when my friends and I got stuck in the library because of the rain and we had to wear trash bags to the dorm.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Having to stay up late to finish some work.”

Michael Leon, freshman engineering major from Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by Emily Sileven) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “I can’t remember which day it was … It was the late-night worship with the super loud music at Moody Coliseum, and they were playing worship music and had fog machines.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “A couple of hours ago, I was almost late to class and I had to run across the other side of campus. I was just super tired and my backpack felt extra heavy.”

Avery Smartt, freshman criminal justice from Cedar Park (Photo by Emily Sileven) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “My best moment during this first week is being introduced to all my classes, all my professors, and my peers within that classroom. They’re all just great people. I love my classes, love my peers. It’s gonna be a great year for sure.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “I’m a person who really doesn’t focus on the worst moments. I like to focus more on the positive. I really don’t ponder on the worst moments.”

Tanner Hill, sophomore youth and family ministry major from Friendswood (Photo by Emily Sileven) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “My best moment was probably at the tailgate. It was just really cool to hang out with all the guys in my club and get to watch ACU get a win, and just participate in all that fun, you know?” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “I had some really close friends go study abroad a few days ago, and we had the whole send-off. It was just really really hard saying goodbye and letting go of some of these people who I had really strong relationships with last year.”

Lucas Parsons, senior business management major from Dallas (Photo by Renae Miller) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Getting to see a lot of my friends I hadn’t seen all Summer and seeing what they did all Summer.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Finding out that I had a 1500 word essay due that night at midnight.”

Grant Wininger, sophomore computer science major from Fort Worth (Photo by Renae Miller) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “The best moment was probably seeing all my friends again.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Being recorded right now by my friend while you interview me.”

Nia Findley, freshman, communications science and disorders major from Greenville, South Carolina (Photo by Renae Miller) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” It was probably Midnight Worship.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “My first math class.”

Averi Green, freshman social work major from Sachse (Photo by Renae Miller) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “There wasn’t anything particular about Wildcat Week, but I loved making personal connections with my friends.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “I didn’t like how busy it was (WildcatWeek) and how early we woke up in the morning after going to bed so late with not a lot of down time.”

Carter Highhouse, junior psychology major from Kalamazoo, Michigan (Photo by Damion Hart Jr.) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “The first football game.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Last Tuesday, I had an 8AM and my car couldn’t start so I had to miss it.”

Ethan Taite, sophomore early childhood and elementary studies major from Frisco (Photo by Damion Hart Jr.) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “My favorite moment was winning the football game. I am on the football team.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “I slipped in the shower and I busted my knee.”

Kara Nichols, sophomore english major from Redding, California (Photo by Damion Hart Jr.) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Seeing my best friends after the whole summer.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “There was a roach in my room and I was not pleased to see that.”

Mia Derback, freshman nursing major from Castle Rock, Colorado (Photo by Damion Hart Jr.) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “The football game.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “My bad experience in the bean.”

Callie Catalano, senior nursing major from Highland, California (Photo by Kamryn Boriack) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Uh Definitely I think Praise Friday, I haven’t been to a good Praise Friday in a hot minute. Um it was just nice being back in Moody, I know I got to go to a volleyball game … but it’s nice having everybody back on campus and seeing everyone and the atmosphere that was in moody for Praise Friday was so fun.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Bro, seeing my course calendars.”

Connor Atkins, freshman digital entertainment and technology from Flower Mound (Photo by Kamryn Boriack) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “The football game. It was fun to go to it.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “I thought I lost my keys and it turns out they were just in my room the whole time and I just got stressed over nothing.”

Zach Hoss, freshman actuarial science major from Aledo (Kamryn Boriack) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Just hanging out in the lobby and playing pingpong just in general.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Probably waking up at 8 a.m. the first time just threw me off pretty bad.”

Erika Rodriguez, senior history and spanish major from Mission. (Photo by Aidan Chapman) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “My favorite moment was being able to see my friends again.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “My worst moment personally I fell in front of uhhh a lot of people while trying to go to chapel. And I have a bruise on my knee.”

Jonathan Carruth, junior nursing major from Natal, RN, Brazil (Photo by Aidan Chapman) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “My favorite was the opening ceremony with the parade of flags.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Definitely going through orientation of nursing school.”

Zach Binkley, junior kinesiology major from Abilene (Photo by Aidan Chapman) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “My best moment was probably going to opening Chapel because I’ve never been to one in Moody.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “My worst moment was probably sleeping through my alarm and missing my 8a.m.”

Fabrice Mpozenzi, sophomore computer science major from Rwanda “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “I was excited to see all of the new freshman. Especially the ones from different countries because I like meeting new people.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Being in a room full of new people and not knowing them yet.”

Chaela Morgan, senior social work major from Lubbock (Photo by Amelia Henderson) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Being back on campus and seeing all of my friends.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Parking.”

Alayah Jones, senior biology major from San Antonio (Photo by Amelia Henderson) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Seeing all the professors that I wanted to have.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “Struggling to turn in a quiz because I didn’t have WiFi.”

Matias Montañas, junior business management major from Palma Mallorca, Spain (Photo by Amelia Henderson) “What was your best moment of the first week of classes?” “Opening Chapel and seeing everyone here on campus.” “What was your worst moment of the first week of classes? “I flew to Dallas, and didn’t know how to come here.”