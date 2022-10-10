Dancers perform at Entra A La Plaza (Photo by Hannah Park) Gallery: Hispanos Unidos welcomes community to Entra a la Plaza October 9, 2022 by Hannah Park Leave a Comment Hispanos Unidos hosted its annual Entra a la Plaza celebration at the campus mall area on Friday evening. Attendees spent time with friends while enjoying food trucks and live performances. A student hits the piñata. (Photo by Hannah Park) A group of friends take a photo. (Photo by Hannah Park) Ruthie Swedlund, Zumba instructor and personal trainer, leads attendees in a dance. (Photo by Hannah Park) Performers pose with Willie the Wildcat. (Photo by Hannah Park) A child hugs Willie the Wildcat. (Photo by Hannah Park) Attendees watch the live performance. (Photo by Hannah Park) Performers hold up their hats. (Photo by Hannah Park) Group of students receives their food tickets. (Photo by Hannah Park) A group of friends take a photo. (Photo by Hannah Park) LYNAY volunteers takes a picture. (Photo by Hannah Park) Abel Alvarez speaks to attendees. (Photo by Hannah Park) A child runs through the obstacle course.(Photo by Hannah Park)
