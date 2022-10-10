Optimist
Dancers perform at Entra A La Plaza (Photo by Hannah Park)

Gallery: Hispanos Unidos welcomes community to Entra a la Plaza

Hispanos Unidos hosted its annual Entra a la Plaza celebration at the campus mall area on Friday evening. Attendees spent time with friends while enjoying food trucks and live performances.

