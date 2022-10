Swing Cats held their first event of the season, Fall Stomp, at the Elks Art Center on Friday evening. Each year, the Abilene community dresses up, dances and enjoys throwbacks from the 1920s. The annual event, hosted each year for the Abilene community to enjoy, featuring Abilene Christian and Hardin Simmons Jazz Bands, gives students the opportunity to learn basic swing dances and enjoy spending time with friends.