Soccer heads back home for Utah Valley, Seattle U

The Wildcats hit their home field again after being away for almost a month. ACU will host Utah Valley and Seattle U this weekend.

With the recent double matchup with no WAC wins, the Wildcats go into this weekend with a 4-6-4 overall record and a 0-4-3 conference record.

Chayse Thorn, sophomore forward from Rowlett, has been a crucial part of the Wildcat’s offense. Thorn has secured six goals, with two being in this past weekend’s matchup against Grand Canyon. Lily Foster, sophomore goalkeeper from Coeur’d Alene, Idaho, is also coming off of a high from this past weekend. Foster recorded eight saves against California Baptist, marking her second-highest ever save total in a match.

Utah Valley comes into this meeting with a 9-3-3 overall record and a 5-1-1 conference record. Their only conference loss resulted in a 3-0 loss to Seattle U earlier this month.

The Wolverines have tallied 34 goals compared to their opponent’s 20 goals, averaging 2.27 goals per game. Utah Valley has forced their opponents to make 96 saves off of their 130 shots on goal.

Utah Valley’s offense has been crucial in these past few games. Julianna Carter leads the Wolverines with eight goals and .808 shots on goal percentage. Faith Webber sits right behind Carter with seven goals but carries the team with 64 shot attempts, with over half being on goal.

The Wolverines starting goalkeeper, Idalia Serrano, has recorded 33 saves and has only allowed 15 goals over her 13 games played. With her .688 saving percentage, the Wildcats are going to have to put up some strong offense to get past the Wolverine defense.

Seattle U has had a strong start to their WAC matchups so far. Going into this weekend, the Redhawks hold an 8-5-2 overall record and a 5-1-1 conference record, only losing to California Baptist, 1-0.

In conference play, Seattle U has shut out four of their opponents to gain the win, including last week’s matchup against the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 5-0.

Kaylee Coatney leads the Redhawks with six goals and 28 shot attempts. The junior has a .500 shots on goal percentage, giving her an important role in Seattle U’s aggressive offense.

Despite the Redhawks holding a strong offense, their defense is also an important part of their strategy. Jessica Berlin has made 45 saves so far this season and has only allowed 12 goals, leading to a .789 saves percentage.

With both Utah Valley and Seattle U coming into this weekend’s matchup with a 5-1-1 conference record, the Wildcats are forced to put up their best competition to try and gain a win.

The Wildcats are at home this weekend to take on Utah Valley at 7 p.m. on Friday and Seattle U at 12 p.m. on Sunday at Elmer Gray Stadium, streaming on WAC International.