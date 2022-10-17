University rebuffs SGA resolution regarding student handbook change

The university rejected a resolution passed by Student Government Association Wednesday requesting a change to the sexual stewardship policy to be more accepting of same-sex marriage.

The change, the removal of the phrase ‘male and female’ in the writing, was not affirmed by the university, according to a statement sent to SGA Friday.

The resolution was presented by Rylee Dawson, senior class senator, during the weekly SGA Senate meeting. The resolution outlined a request to change the wording as well as the reasoning behind the change, such as the policy’s affect on LGBTQ+ student support group Voice.

The resolution stated that “other religiously affiliated colleges and universities in Texas do not have a sexual stewardship policy in their student handbook (Lubbock Christian University, Texas Christian University, Dallas Christian University).”

The resolution also outlined how the sexual stewardship policy affects campus including: “prevents Voice from gaining the title of University Recognized Student Organization – limiting their involvement on campus… students holding spiritual leadership positions (Resident Life and Leadership Camps) are at risk of losing their jobs if the pursuit of a LGBT+ relationship is discovered.”

The resolution passed with 52% support, or 19-17.

Dawson, Voice chaplain, said the goal of presenting the resolution and changing the language is a first step toward other goals, including preventing job discrimination among student workers, recognizing Voice as an official student organization and increasing inclusivity and acceptance of LGBTQ+ individuals on campus.

“Taking out those words that appear four times, so a total of 24 words, would change the reading of the sexual stewardship of policy and be more inclusive,” Dawson, early child and elementary education major from Victorville, California, said.

A statement by Dr. Phil Schubert, president of the university, sent in response to the detailing the universities stance and included the sexual stewardship policy, adopted by the Board of Trustees in 2018, which reads: “We believe Scripture teaches that God intends for sexual relations to be reserved for marriage between a man and a woman. We recognize that this belief may conflict with the practice or vision of the larger culture. Yet we hold to the historic Christian view on this issue while being respectful of those who disagree with us.”

In the statement, Schubert confirmed the university will not change the policy but is appreciative of student involvement.

“Our senior leaders are always appreciative of students’ involvement and perspective in matters of substance,” Schubert said. “However, we remain committed to upholding a biblical interpretation of sexual relationships, and we believe sexual relations should be confined to marriage between a man and a woman.”



Lindsey May, president of SGA, said that a statement was released on Instagram Stories regarding the power of the student senate. May, senior marketing major from Amarillo, declined to comment on the resolution and university response.