Emergency lights experiencing functionality issues

Sierra Bennett, education major from St. Louis riding her Bird down the Lunsford.(Photo by Nicholas Cromwell)

The emergency phone light pillars, which are scattered across the Lunsford Trail, are having technical difficulties with half of the light not functioning properly.

The lights are checked on a monthly basis for functionality and after this month’s check, ACU Police Chief Jason Ellis said most of them just do not light up.

“The main problem with them is that the actual light isn’t shining,” Ellis said.

Once a light is found not to be working correctly, it is reported to IT to start repairs. Getting the parts for repairs has become a challenge with supply chain issues.

Along with these delays, the ACU Police Department is working on getting all the lights to function the same way with as much accuracy as possible, Ellis said.

“About half of the boxes call us and the other half either 911 or APD,” Ellis said. “We are working on getting all of the boxes to call either APD or 9-1-1.”

With over 140 cameras across campus, some blind spots still exist which is where the light pillars come in to help. The location accuracy of the lights is another area for improvement.

Their main purpose is to provide students with a way to contact emergency services in an urgent manner.

Mary Witty, sophomore graphic design major from Belton, walks the trail at least five times a week.

“It makes me feel safe, especially when I’m walking at night,” Witty said. “I can go to it if I need to, if I ever feel unsafe or if there is someone around me that I don’t feel comfortable with.”

Ellis said the lights have never been used for a serious offense.

“We had about 10 calls last year, “Ellis said. “Most of them were either pranks or someone seeing someone suspicious.”

The university does not plan on adding new emergency lights, and only plans to repair the old ones.