Optimist
Members from Delta Theta poses for a picture after their race.(Photo by Hannah Park)

Gallery: Delta Theta puts on Turkey Trot fundraiser

Sorority Delta Theta hosted a Turkey Trot Saturday as a fundraiser to support the Food Bank of Central West Texas. Participants could run either a 2K or 5K and the race ended with color powder being thrown on the runners at the finish line.

