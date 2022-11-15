Sorority Delta Theta hosted a Turkey Trot Saturday as a fundraiser to support the Food Bank of Central West Texas. Participants could run either a 2K or 5K and the race ended with color powder being thrown on the runners at the finish line.
Members of the Delta Theta poses at the camera with their sign. (Photo by Hannah Park)(Photo by Hannah Park)
Sydney Solberg, senior psychology major from Spring, joins the event while taking pictures. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Members of the Delta Theta poses for a group picture. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Members socialize and grabs snacks as their event concludes.(Photo by Hannah Park)
Members from Delta Theta poses for a picture after their race.(Photo by Hannah Park)
One of the member from Delta Theta members gets ready o powder the participant. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Red powerder is thrown at the Delta Theta members at the conclusion of the race. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Members are at their final part of the race. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Three members from Delta Theta poses for a picture after their race. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Emma Jaax, junior accounting major from Boerne, is smiling as her race is almost done. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Group of Delta Theta members walks towards the end of the race. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Participants from Delta Theta finish the race strongly. (Photo by Hannah Park)
About Hannah Park
You are here: Home/Multimedia/ Gallery: Delta Theta puts on Turkey Trot fundraiser
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.