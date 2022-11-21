Gallery: Men’s basketball takes an overwhelming win against McMurry

Tuesday night marked the third game of the men’s basketball season and the second win of the season. The team scored 104-46 against hometown rival McMurry University. The teams next game will be Nov. 21 against Wright State in Las Vegas.
Daniel is a photographer from Denver, Colorado. He is a Biology major hoping to go into the medical field. When not taking photos, he can be found in the library studying with friends, listening to music, or watching one of his favorite movies.
