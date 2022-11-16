Gallery: Women’s basketball rises above Howard Payne in home opener

The women’s basketball team defeated the Howard Payne Lady Jackets 89-37 in Moody Coliseum on Wednesday Evening. The Wildcats now stand 1-1 overall as they prepare to face the University of the Southwest (N.M.) at home on Wednesday.
Freshman guard Claire Graham shoots a lay up. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Head Coach Julie Goodenough crouches as she watches a play. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Teammates celebrate after scoring. (Photo by Sydney Varner)
Teammates huddle between plays. (Photo by Sydney Varner)
Sophomore guard Aspen Thornton attempts to avoid her opponent. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Sophomore guard Zoe Jackson charges to the net. (Photo by Sydney Varner)
Sophomore guard Zoe Jackson looks up at the net before shooting the ball. (Photo by Sydney Varner)
Sophomore guard Aspen Thornton shoots a layup. (Photo by Sydney Varner)
Sophomore guard Aspen Thornton trips while she runs. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Freshman guard Tristin Keller attempts a three point shot. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Bella Earle, sophomore guard, prepares to shoot a free throw. (Photo by Sydney Varner)
Freshman forward Hampton Williams races across the court. (Photo by Sydney Varner)
Sophomore guard Aspen Thornton shoots a three-pointer. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Graduate guard Madi Miller dribbles the ball across the court. (Photo by Meghan Long)
