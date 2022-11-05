Wildcats prepare for matchup against Sam Houston

The Wildcats head to Huntsville this weekend to take on Sam Houston for the second time in conference play.

“I think our girls are doing a really good job of protecting our house,” head coach Alisa Blair said. “They know the game plan and just making sure that each team that we play is different and we’re gonna capitalize yet.”

ACU heads into this matchup with a 7-16 overall record and a 4-7 conference record. The last time these two teams met was earlier this season, where ACU secured the close win in a fifth set, 3-2.

The Bearkats come into this matchup with a 7-20 overall record and a 4-9 conference record. Sam Houston recently met Grand Canyon, receiving the loss, 3-0, and hosted Tarleton, gaining the close win, 3-2.

The competition is close with both teams having strong offensive players lining up to meet. Catherine Krieger leads the Bearkats in kills with 260 and 2.74 kills per set while Madison Dyer is closely behind with 242 total kills.

Hannah Baker leads Sam Houston in digs with a recording of 453 this season so far. Alongside Baker, Dyer comes in once again and leads the Bearkats with 86 blocks. Dyer is a strong component of Sam Houston’s competition, creating a strong force ACU will have to overcome.

The Wildcats are heading into this matchup with the hopes of gaining another WAC win and sweeping Sam Houston for the season.

“As long as we keep taking this feeling and keep going with it, I think we will close out the season good,” Blair said.

The Wildcats recently hosted Seattle U, gaining the win, 3-0, and Utah Valley, receiving the loss, 1-3. This weekend’s game hits the last stretch of games in conference play for the season, with two games remaining against the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley and New Mexico State.

The Wildcat’s offensive hitters have been a crucial part of their strategies this season. Bryley Steinhilber, sophomore outside hitter from Kennedale, leads the Wildcats with 233 kills and 2.65 kills per set but freshman phenom Ashli Edmiston, outside hitter from Wilsonville, Oregon, is close behind with 226 kills and 2.46 kills per set.

Along with offense comes their firmly placed defense ready for the hits. Edmiston leads the Wildcat’s defense with a recorded 228 digs with 2.48 digs per set. Yet Braden Bossier, junior middle blocker from Fairfield, dominates the net with 77.0 blocks, creating a new career high.

The Wildcats head to Hunstville to take on Sam Houston Saturday at 1 p.m., streaming on ESPN+.