Wildcats season ends after tough losses from UTRGV, New Mexico State

The Wildcat’s season comes to a close after falling to the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley Thursday, 1-3, and New Mexico State Saturday, 0-3.

These two games were crucial for the Wildcats in getting the chance to make the Western Athletic Conference Tournament, but they ended up falling short.

The Wildcats ended their season with a 7-19 overall record and a 4-10 conference record, marking 11th place, tied with Tarleton. This was head coach Alisa Blair’s first season with the Wildcats, marking her inaugural season.

The match against UTRGV started with the Wildcats taking the first set close, 25-23, but then fell in the direction of UTRGV by a deficit for the next three sets.

Despite the loss, ACU did not shut down their offense or defense. Jada Birkel, senior outside hitter from Austin, and Ashli Edmiston, freshman outside hitter from Wilsonville, Oregon. Both of which recorded 14 kills, keeping the aggressive offensive strategies. Andie Sheppard, redshirt sophomore libero from Midland, recorded 17 digs, leading the Wildcats with Edmiston close behind with 11.

This matchup was a season leader for several players. Birkel recorded a season-high 14 kills with a .560 hitting percentage. Edmiston recorded her ninth double-double of the season with 14 kills and 11 digs. Alongside Edmiston, Bryley Steinhilber tallied her 15th match with double-digit kills, marking 11.

In the game against New Mexico State, ACU lost in straight sets, with the highest deficit being eight points in the second set.

This performance by the Wildcats did not fall too far short behind the Aggies. Birkel led ACU with a recorded nine kills, while Katie Birtcil led New Mexico State with 10 kills. Madeline Guffy, sophomore setter from Krum, tallied 14 assists for the Wildcats, creating offensive opportunities. Once again, Birkel was a key player for the Wildcats, marking nine kills on a .222 hitting percentage.

On the overall season, Edmiston finished her first season with 255 kills, putting her in second in Wildcat Div. I history of most kills by a freshman. Edmonton earned her way onto the All-WAC Freshman team with her historic debut season. Also Guffy finished her season with 34 aces, leaving her with the second-most for the Wildcats in Div. I history.

The Wildcats now head into the off season with goals and preparation to create a strong environment of competition for next season.