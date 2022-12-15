Gallery: CAB Breakfast at Midnight, UCC Dead Day Dinner

CAB hosted their last event of the year, Breakfast at Midnight, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m Monday. Dead Day dinner was also hosted by UCC at the church’s student center. Students were able to take food to go or stay for a while.
Conversation happening while waiting in line. (Photo by Hannah Park)
CAB members patiently wait as they welcome people to the Bean. (Photo by Hannah Park)
More people come in as the time passes by. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Students starts eating their food. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Student looks over to see where they can sit. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Students wait for the food to be served. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Food provided by the Bean workers. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Students pick up their gift bag provide by the CAB members. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Students write down their name to enter a givaway. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Goodie bag provided at the end. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Students enjoy their meal provide by UCC members. (Photo by Hannah Park)
