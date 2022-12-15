Optimist
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Gallery: CAB Breakfast at Midnight, UCC Dead Day Dinner
UCC members packs the food. (Photo by Hannah Park)

Gallery: CAB Breakfast at Midnight, UCC Dead Day Dinner

by Leave a Comment

CAB hosted their last event of the year, Breakfast at Midnight, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m Monday. Dead Day dinner was also hosted by UCC at the church’s student center. Students were able to take food to go or stay for a while.

 

About Hannah Park

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Gallery: CAB Breakfast at Midnight, UCC Dead Day Dinner