Optimist
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: Men’s Basketball takes a massive win against North American
Cameron Steele, junior forward from Excelsior, Minnesota, shoots the ball. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

Gallery: Men’s Basketball takes a massive win against North American

by Leave a Comment

The men’s basketball team pulled off a dominant victory on Wednesday, soundly defeating North American with a final score of 93-46. This was the Wildcats’ fourth win this season, making them undefeated at home.

About Daniel Curd

Daniel is a photographer from Denver, Colorado. He is a Biology major hoping to go into the medical field. When not taking photos, he can be found in the library studying with friends, listening to music, or watching one of his favorite movies.

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: Men’s Basketball takes a massive win against North American