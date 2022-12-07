Optimist
Members of student government count down the seconds to the Christmas tree lighting. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

Gallery: Snow comes early to ACU with Christmas tree lighting

by

Student Government Association held its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Sunday night, featuring a number of festive activities and live music. The event gathered students and community members from Abilene. SGA set up a sugar cookie decorating station where attendees could get creative and add their own personal touch to their treats. In addition, there was a station where people could make their own Christmas ornaments, adding to the holiday cheer. As the evening progressed, the live music began, with local musicians taking the stage to perform a mix of traditional Christmas carols and contemporary holiday hits. The tree lighting itself was a highlight of the night, as the towering tree was adorned with twinkling lights and decorations.

About Daniel Curd

Daniel is a photographer from Denver, Colorado. He is a Biology major hoping to go into the medical field. When not taking photos, he can be found in the library studying with friends, listening to music, or watching one of his favorite movies.

