Gallery: Snow comes early to ACU with Christmas tree lighting

Student Government Association held its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Sunday night, featuring a number of festive activities and live music. The event gathered students and community members from Abilene. SGA set up a sugar cookie decorating station where attendees could get creative and add their own personal touch to their treats. In addition, there was a station where people could make their own Christmas ornaments, adding to the holiday cheer. As the evening progressed, the live music began, with local musicians taking the stage to perform a mix of traditional Christmas carols and contemporary holiday hits. The tree lighting itself was a highlight of the night, as the towering tree was adorned with twinkling lights and decorations.