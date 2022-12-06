Skipping class is a drug

Skipping class is arguably one of the easiest things that we can do as college students. Not only is it free, it frees up time and allows you to sleep longer than you were going to originally or work on homework you might have missed. However much like a drug, it only takes one skip to become hooked.

While I too suffer from this all too common issue, I come bearing good news as there are some solutions to help mitigate the desire to fall into the trap.

First is for all the hated 8 a.m. courses. It is far too easy to hit the snooze at roll back over in your warm bed to resume slumber.

The best trick to help reduce this is to plug your phone or alarm clock in across the room. This will help you first thing in the morning as you need to physically leave bed and walk to go turn the rather intrusive noise off. While you may still just walk back to bed, there is no longer the option to return in the same position that you were in and you have already started your day.

Should you still have the desire to return to sleep and skip class just even that once, please heed my words of warning as an upperclassmen. The sheer amount of will power that it takes to no longer skip class after you have done it a few times is presumably immeasurable. Your ability to just shrug off the class and continue on doing whatever is easier and easier with each passing time.

That brings me to the next solution. If you have a white board or a mirror then write down each class and put tally marks next to each class after you do not attend it. Physically seeing the number will help quantify the amount that you skip as we all know that the emails just get opened so that the notification number will go away.

In addition to putting the tally marks down, read through the class syllabus. See that you can only skip three or four before a letter grade is dropped with most professors saying they will remove you from class after six absences.

Finally the age old comment of do you realize how much skipping this period will cost you? Although overused and outplayed, there is still validity in that statement. As each class per semester if you use all 18 hours still runs $1,122.23 which makes a week of class $74.82 and each class in a MWF format $24.94.

Even though that 25 dollars seems like a little to give per hour, it adds up very quickly. So take it from someone who has followed the lesser of the two paths. Just go to class.