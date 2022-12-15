The artist behind the art, Maddie Rogers

From study tips to Christian encouragement, artist and small business owner Maddie Rogers has you covered.

If you’re needing some inspiration or a pop of color to brighten your day, her Instagram, @ohsosunnyart, is just a few clicks away. On this page, she shares whatever she feels called to, mainly in the realm of hand-lettering, and she has gained an impressive following as a result.

Maddie first began hand-lettering in 2015, when YouTube became her best friend.

“I just Googled ‘How to hand-letter’ and just watched videos for hours and hours all about it,” Maddie said. “I started using Crayola markers, pencils, pens, literally anything I had in my house. Since then, I have learned how to do it all digitally, and that has completely changed everything.”

Maddie first got her foot-in-door as a small business owner here at ACU her freshman year, when she started selling stickers to her friends and fellow classmates.

“All I wanted to do was have a cute ACU sticker, but I couldn’t find one – so I decided to make my own,” Maddie said. “I released the ‘Scratch ’em cats’ sticker and sold out within an hour after posting it on my story.”

But, for Maddie, it’s more than just sharing her talent with the world or making a few bucks. She sees this creative path as a way to spread the word of God, and she takes full advantage.

“What started as a small shop to sell stickers has blossomed into a ministry that is solely focused on using her gifts for the Lord,” said Madison Meador, long-time friend and supporter. “The medium through which she shares her art helps her reach even beyond her following and draw others closer to Jesus. That’s really what we’re all called to do as believers, and she is living that out.”

Maddie is not only seen as a creative and faithful leader by her fellow students, but by her professors and mentors as well. Ryan Feerer, art and design professor, said that her positivity and happiness radiate through her work, and that’s what really attracts people to her art.

“Over time, more and more people will have the opportunity to see her work and they’ll get to feel those similar emotions of happiness,” Ryan said.

Most can see that the work Maddie makes is one-of-a-kind, but what’s most important to her is that people see the emphasis on Jesus and discipleship.

“I feel like in our generation, there are very few people that are willing to say the hard thing, and I just want to be that person that isn’t afraid to say, ‘Fears God, not man,’” Maddie said. “I am willing to say the hard thing, and say it in a way that people in my generation will listen to. Maybe someone doesn’t want to listen to a preacher or go to church, but they’ll scroll through Instagram and see my post.”