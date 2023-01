ACU’s Alpha Psi Omega chapter raised money for the Living Waters Charity by putting on a show in the span of 24 hours. This year, the department chose to perform the beloved children’s musical “Junie B. Jones” as their production. The musical, based on the popular book series by Barbara Park, follows the adventures of the feisty and funny first grader Junie B. Jones as she navigates the ups and downs of school and growing up.