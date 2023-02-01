Gallery: Women’s tennis win pair of games Saturday

The Women’s tennis team won a pair of games on Saturday, defeating Trinity and Lubbock Christian by identical 7-0 scores. The Wildcats will head to Wichita, Kansas to face off against Wichita State University on Friday.
Maryjoe Crisologo, junior biology major from Surrey, British Columbia, gets ready to hit the ball. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Masha Vrsalovic, freshman interior design major from Cochabamba, Bolivia, gets ready to hit the ball. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Olivia Sears, freshman undeclared major from Goshen, Indiana, gets ready to return the ball. (Photo by Hannah Park)
The team comes in for a huddle right before their singles. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Masha Vrsalovic, freshman interior design major from Cochabamba, Bolivia, serves the ball. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Maryjoe Crisologo, junior biology major from Surrey, British Columbia, gives duo partner Maria Cascos, freshman psychology major from Gijon, Spain, a high five. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Eva Arranz, sophomore international studies major from Valladolid, Spain, returns the ball to the opponent. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Olivia Sears, freshman undeclared major from Goshen, Indiana, gives duo partner Masha Vrsalovic, freshman interior design major from Cochabamba, Bolivia, looks over after a high five. (Photo by Hannah Park)
Masha Vrsalovic, freshman interior design major from Cochabamba, Bolivia, tries to return the ball to the opponent. (Photo by Hannah Park)
