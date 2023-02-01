Gallery: Women’s tennis win pair of games Saturday

Maryjoe Crisologo, junior biology major from Surrey, British Columbia, gives duo partner Maria Cascos, freshman psychology major from Gijon, Spain, a high five. (Photo by Hannah Park)

The Women’s tennis team won a pair of games on Saturday, defeating Trinity and Lubbock Christian by identical 7-0 scores. The Wildcats will head to Wichita, Kansas to face off against Wichita State University on Friday.