Men’s tennis splits weekend while women sweeps competition

Both men’s and women’s tennis teams had a busy weekend, bringing home a combined four wins and one loss.

The men’s team traveled to Colorado Springs, Colorado to take on a weekend series against East Tennessee State, University of Montana and Air Force.

Friday afternoon, the Wildcats took on East Tennessee State gaining the win 4-3. Junior Dario Kmet and Sophomore Cesar Barranquero secured the first win for ACU in #1 doubles, 7-5 but it was quickly evened out when East Tennessee State’s #3 doubles were able to pull the win away from ACU, 6-4. After a long competitive 7-6 match for #2 doubles, the Wildcats were able to walk away with an overall 2-1 lead going into singles.

The Wildcats were able to gain the first two wins from singles coming from Barranquero at #3, 6-2,6-3, and Sophomore Daniel Morozov at #2, 6-4, 7-6. ACU was also able to pull away with the #1 singles by Kmet outlasting a three set match, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5. Despite losing the #4, #5, #6 singles, the Wildcats were still able to pull out the overall win, 4-3.

Saturday morning, the Wildcats then played against the University of Montana pulling out a strong win, 5-2. In doubles, Kmet and Barranquero at #1 pulled away the close win, 7-6 (7-2) and Senior Savan Chhabra and Freshman Ethan Scribner at #3 gained the win easily, 6-0. #2 doubles went away unfinished moving into singles.

ACU was able to gain four of the six singles matches with Morozov (7-6 (11-9), 4-6, 6-3) and Sophomore Benjamin McDonald (7-6 (7-5), 6-4) pulling off close wins. Finishing off McDonald’s match, the Wildcats gained the overall win, 5-2.

Closing out the weekend, Sunday morning ACU faced Air Force for their toughest competition, taking the close loss, 3-4. Going into doubles, the Wildcat’s Kmet and Barranquero were able to take the first win of the day at #1, 6-3. Right behind them, #2 doubles ended, resulting in a win for Air Force. But the #3 doubles for ACU was able to pull out a win, 7-5, to bring the Wildcats ahead before going into singles.

ACU was able to only secure two singles wins by Barranquero, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 and Chhabra, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7-0). Despite the losses, Morozov, McDonald, and Freshman Noah Wheen all pushed to a third set, but was unable to secure the win. This led Air Force to gaining the overall close win, 3-4.

These matches put the men at a 4-2 overall record, while being undefeated at home but unable to gain a win away.

Then the women’s team had a two match home stretch this weekend hosting Trinity and Lubbock Christian, sweeping both, 7-0.

Saturday morning, the Wildcats sweeped all doubles 6-4, 6-3, and 6-4, and did not give Trinity a single thought of a win. Once again the Wildcats sweeped their way through singles. Junior Maryjoe Crisologo at #1 had a tough match, securing the win, 7-6 (12-10), 2-6, 6-3, along with Freshman Masha Vrsalovic and Sophomore Eva Arranz. Freshman Maria Cascos at #5 sweeped her opponent, 6-0, 6-0, for an easy win for ACU.

Then later that day in the afternoon, the Wildcats then swept Lubbock Christian. ACU walked away with #2 and #3 doubles, finishing 6-2 for both and #1 doubles ended without finishing. In singles, the Wildcats walked all over LCU. Freshman Olivia Sears defeated her opponent, 6-0, 6-0 while Vrsalovic at #2 and Senior Andrea Guerrero at #4 defeated their opponents, 6-0, 6-1.

These two wins give the Women’s team a 3-2 overall record, with being undefeated at home but unable to gain the win on the road.

The men’s team head to Lafayette, Louisiana to take on Louisiana on Friday and Saturday and the women’s team head to Wichita, Kansas to take on Wichita State at 4 p.m. Friday and then to Tulsa, Oklahoma to meet Oral Roberts at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Due to weather cancellations, we were unable to receive quotes at this time. Quotes will be added as soon as they are received.