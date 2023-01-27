Students share excitement, apprehension about first week of spring semester

Mass interviews of 64 ACU students, conducted by a Media Writing class who asked about what students are excited and apprehensive about.
Trista Marcoe, sophomore nursing major from New Braunfels (Photo by Allie Jeffus)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“I was most excited for my January short course, which was ministry and fam because my Bible classes have always been my favorite in the past.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“I would say microbiology is one I am most apprehensive about because it is extremely difficult from what I have heard and it is a difficult topic.”
Will Morgan, senior social studies education major from Dallas (Photo by Allie Jeffus)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“In my last semester I am only student teaching, which I am excited about being able to get experience with.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“I am more apprehensive about being apart of the parent teacher conferences during my student teaching.”
Lexi Flores, junior child and family major from Frisco. (Photo by Allie Jeffus)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Biomedical ethics is a class that I am excited about. I think it will challenge me a lot, because it will help me learn how to voice more of my opinions on things.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“I am most apprehensive about family communications because I am very unfamiliar with communications classes at ACU.”
Cooper Seidman, freshman christian ministry major from Copper . (Photo by Allie Jeffus)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“My favorite Class is my Bible 102 class with Dr. Amanda Pitman. It is my favorite because my professor teaches very well.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“I’m really not apprehensive about any of my classes. I am just ready to start the semester.”
Grant Cornett, senior engineering major from Amarillo (Photo by Athena Triantopoulos)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Signal Processing. It seems really interesting, and like something I can see the applications of, and can see how I would use it in a future career.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“My senior clinic class just because we meet for the class, but it is a project-based class, and sometimes meeting for it seems a little redundant.”
Josh Springer, sophomore business management major from San Antonio (Photo by Athena Triantopoulos)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Business Law. I think it’ll be fun.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Marketing because I think it’ll be boring.”
Christian Williams, senior criminal justice major from Fort Worth (Photo by Athena Triantopoulos)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“I think my Developmental Psychology class. My major is Criminal Justice, but I have a passion for psychology so I’m excited that I get to take a bunch of them this semester.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Probably my night class, constitutional law.”
Ashlee Burpee, sophomore middle school education major from Keller. (Photo by Athena Triantopoulos)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“My special education class because we have learned a lot so far, and it is a subject I’m not 100% knowledgeable about, but I want to be.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Figure Drawing this semester. My professor is strict about phones and technology use in his class, and it is a three-and-a-half-hour-long-class.”
Grace Smith, freshman middle school math education major from Euless. (Photo by Mary Witty)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“My intro to education class because I had an education class last semester and it was my favorite.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“My Discrete Mathematics class because I’m scared of the work being difficult.”
Alex Di’Agostino, freshman engineering major from Dallas. (Photo by Mary Witty)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Intro to circuits because the class seems really fun.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Calculus II because it seems strict.”
Meghan Moya, sophomore mathematics major from Edinburg. (Photo by Mary Witty)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“My calculus class because it’s my first math course and it seems really exciting.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“My programming class because the pace for the class is really slow.”
Kei Williams, junior electrical engineering major from Houston. (Photo by Marry Witty)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Psychology class because the way the professor teaches the information makes it interesting.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Probably Spanish because it seems difficult.”
Bailey Hobbs, sophomore animal science major from Athens (Photo by Zsofi Tamas)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“I am most excited about my English class because I love reading and writing.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Probably chemistry because math is really hard for me and this subject is also really boring to me.”
Ben Smith, sophomore criminal justice major from Euless (Photo by Zsofi Tamas)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“I am excited for all of my classes, but I think the one I am looking forward to the most is Business Law. I am majoring in criminal justice and minoring in business, and though I am not required to take Business Law as part of my minor, it applies well to my major.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“There is no class that is particularly daunting as I expect all of them to be challenging, but the material covered in Domestic Violence will be ‘not fun’ as my professor said on the first day of class.”
Daniel Morozov, sophomore kinesiology major from Riga, Latvia. (Photo by Zsofi Tamas)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“The class that I’m most excited about is Lifetime Wellness because it covers aspects about your mental, social and spiritual wellness.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“I would say my psychology class because I don’t really think this is proven science.”
Jayden Scarborough, sophomore political science major from Austin. (Photo Zsofi Tamas)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“I am most excited for my Spanish class as I like to learn new languages.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“I would say my English class as it has a lot of readings and essays.”
Noah White, sophomore business marketing major from New Braunfels (Sarah Housos)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Bible because I have Ms. De Boer; she is a great teacher.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Probably Statistics and B-LAW. They are tougher classes, tougher professors in some cases.”
Shane Thompson, sophomore kinesiology major from Austin (Photo by Olivia Cromis)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“The class I’m excited about is intro to bio 2 because there’s a cool lab that I’m looking forward to doing. There’s a class about . . . dissecting pigs, that’ll be fun.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Probably Cultural Geography because I’m not interested in that kind of stuff and I just had to do it because it’s like a university requirement.”
Mallory Sinquefield, junior social work major from Conroe. (Photo by Olivia Cromis)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Policy Analysis and Practice and then Practice with Macro Systems. I’m really excited about those because for policy we’re taking a trip to Austin and presenting different projects and ideas to government officials and stuff at the Capitol.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“My crime fiction class just involves a lot of reading like every day and I’m already having to write a lot of papers. That one’s a little skeptical, but I know she’ll give a little bit of grace on those, so I’m nervous yet excited about that class, too.”
Nadyne Wilson, junior youth and family ministry major from San Antonio. (Photo by Olivia Cromis)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“My child abuse class . . . It’s really exciting, it’s like learning about all the history of child abuse and what we can do to prevent it.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“The child abuse class because of the material that’s in it, just because it’s all like pretty harsh topics but it’s all fascinating and interesting.”
Daryn Carruthers, sophomore sports management major from Dallas (Photo by Olivia Cromis)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“I would say my ethics in sports management class because I’m just really excited getting into my major classes and I think it’s just a really important aspect of my field of study.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Probably my Nutrition class because it’s a lot of like math that goes into it. It’s not my strongest subject but it’s also a really important part.”
Kylie Huff, senior nursing major from Houston (Photo by Austin Woomer)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Clinical, because we can actually give meds and IVs, and get to do a lot more stuff than last semester.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Pharmacology, because it is a lot of meds to memorize and a lot of work.”
Stephanie Tran, senior biochemistry major from Keller. (Photo by Austin Woomer)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Capstone seminar, I never had this professor before and he’s a great guy, and the class is writing intensive which is so different.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Physical chemistry, because it’s going to be really difficult and it has calculus and I haven’t taken calculus since high school.”
Daniel Hervey, freshman youth and family major from Abilene. (Photo by Austin Woomer)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Bible class because we’ll be diving into letters from Paul.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Introduction to Gender and Multicultural Studies, because it’s online and hard to follow along with while it’s online.”
Trent Lacewell, junior political science major from Fort Worth (Photo by Austin Woomer)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Criminal law because you can learn a lot and I like the professor.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Extracurricular activities because they can be very stressful.”
Kara Nichols, sophomore english major from Redding, California (Photo by Alaina Wilmon)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Most excited for World Cinema.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Apprehensive about American history.”
Tobias Cameron, graduate criminal justice major from GoldCoast Queensland, New Zealand.
(Photo by Alaina Wilmon)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Most excited for forensic science.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Apprehensive about domestic violence.”
Lexi Hotchkin, junior business marketing major from San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Alaina Wilmon)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Most excited about B-LAW.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Apprehensive about statistics.”
Nathaniel Mckinny, sophomore biochemistry major from the Bahamas (Photo by Alaina Wilmon)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Not excited for classes, but most excited for spring break.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Apprehensive about Organic Chemistry 2”.
Tyler Grinn, junior mechanical engineering major from Forney (Photo by Vivi Banegas)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Math and Calculus because I find it an easier way to do and communicate more often with professor and also Bible because I had the Bible professor before and knowledge of the scripture I will gain.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“I am worried that I will have another semester without any connection with anyone.”
Shawnakay Dudley, sophomore engineering major from Hope Mills, North Carolina. (Photo by Vivi Banegas)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Chemistry 2 because it looks like a puzzle and it really does looks like it. Chemistry excited to learn about it.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“I’m concerned over my Mechanics of Materials class since it’s heavily linked to another class (Statics and Dynamics) I didn’t do so well in.”
Mirimo Nganizi Theodore, sophomore engineering major from Kicukiro, Uganda. (Photo by Vivi Banegas)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Machine learning because auto made and program.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“English because I do not like writing.”
Isabelle Brenning, freshmen business marketing major from Parker, Colorado (Photo by Vivi Banegas)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Business Law and Ethics because it is fascinating about situations.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Marketing. This is my major but the teacher and grading is going to be hard”
Emily McDonald, senior global studies major from Sherman (Photo by Travis Poncho)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Survey of Peninsular Spanish Literature; I love Dr. Walker and the Spanish culture.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“International Property Development, I think it will be a fine class, but I’m just not good at economics so I’m worried.”
Drew McLeod, senior digital entertainment technology major from Houston. (Photo by Travis Poncho)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“I’d say I’m excited about my capstone, ITC course, because it’s the last course I need to get that credit to graduate. But I’m also pretty excited about my German class just ’cause I think it would be cool to learn a new language.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“I’d say I’m most apprehensive about my Financial Accounting class just because it’s like accounting. So I’ve never taken a class like that before but I’m still excited about it.”
Grace Fedosky, senior kinesiology major from Dallas. (Photo by Travis Poncho)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Probably my Clinical Cardiology class because it’s just going to be super interesting, moreso learning about different diseases and how they affect the body.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“My Spanish class because we are learning about ancient literature; it’s a little stressful.”
Bryce Niedziejko, senior business management major from Houston (Photo by Travis Poncho)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Management Organizations because it seems interesting.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Probably my Leadership and Communication class because it seems kinda wack.”
Lettie Jane Myers, sophomore engineering major from Franklin, Tennessee (Photo by Zach Vogl)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“I’m most excited for Introduction to Circuits, there’s a lot I don’t know yet that I’m excited to learn.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“I’m excited for all my classes but some seem harder than others. I’m taking Engineering Physics 1 which seems hard but I’m still excited to get into it.”
Camryn Siller, junior nursing major from San Antonio. (Photo by Zach Vogl)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“I’m most excited for clinicals because I’m better at hands-on learning than I am in the classroom setting.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Pathology because all my friends said it was hard so I’m not looking forward to that at all.”
Averi Berry, sophomore biology major from Clyde. (Photo by Zach Vogl)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“I’m excited for my sophomore English class with Dr. Steven Moore.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Physics because I’m not the best at it.”
Ruben Thompson, freshman computer science major from San Antonio (Photo by Zach Vogl)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Since I enjoyed Jesus’ Life and Teachings last semester, I’m most looking forward to Life, Literature, and Community since it’s a build off of that.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Right now it would be composition and rhetoric because it’s not something that I’m good at.”
Kelton Porter, freshman missions major from Lubbock (Photo by Lauren Harvison)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“I’m most excited for my Greek class because I love learning languages.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“I’m most apprehensive for Greek class because it is my hardest class.”
Ryan Gussert, freshman biology major from Katey. (Photo by Lauren Harvison)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“I’m most excited for Bio 2 because it covers anatomy and animal science, which is what i’m passionate about.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Calculus because I hated it in high school and I hate it now.”
Lanaya Johnson, freshman nursing major from Dallas. (Photo by Lauren Harvison)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“History . . . my teacher makes it fun so it’s super interesting.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“It has to be math, always math.”
Madelyne Arrowood, freshman english and business double major from Phoenix, Arizona (Photo by Lauren Harvison)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Medieval history. . . . I really love history, it’s something I’ve never really studied before.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Financial accounting because I hate math.”
Jackson Dodd, accounting finance major from Sweetwater (Photo by Madee Coats)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“I am most looking forward to Business Law because I get to read fun case studies and there are no actual assignments just tests.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“I’m not looking forward to Principles of Marketing because it just sounds boring.”
Caleb Lloyd, freshman accounting major from Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Madee Coats)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“I’m excited about my Finite Math class because it’s going to be an easy A and I need the GPA boost.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“I am not excited about my Intro to Family Studies class because I know nothing about it and it seems pretty boring.”
Aly Wingfield, sophomore animal science major from Houston . (Photo by Madee Coats)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“I am excited for Horses and Horsemanship because it’s an easy class and I get to be outside.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“I am not looking forward to Organic Chemistry 2 because it sucks.”
Kiara Carr, freshman accounting major from Lubbock (Photo by Madee Coats)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Entrepreneurship because it gives us an opportunity to get out there and sell things.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“English because I don’t like writing.”
Luke Krkovski, junior liberal arts major from Sydney, Australia (Photo by Kylie Patton)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“My Old Testament class because I recently took New Testament and to understand New Testament, I’ve been told that you need to understand the Old Testament first.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Gender Communication because as of right now it is a little about the women side, but going in with an open mind and willing to learn.”
Gentry Lamberth, junior biology major from Keller. (Photo by Kylie Patton)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Biomedical Ethics class because we get to talk about different medical issues and very sensitive topics, but view them from a Christian standpoint and it is very theological based.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“PA application class because we are applying to our grad schools and it is very nerve-racking because everything is becoming real.”
Emily Miller, junior nursing major from Plano. (Photo by Kylie Patton)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Clinicals because I am learning how to do IV’s.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Research because it seems to not interest me as much as my other classes.”
Colby Vaughn, sophomore kinesiology major from Keller (Photo by Kylie Patton)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Canoe camping because I get to take a trip.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Microeconomics because there is a lot of graphs and math.”
Macey Schubert, sophomore art education major from Austin. (Photo by Rebecca Dowell)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
Eboni Wescott, senior communications major from Roswell, New Mexico. (Photo by Rebecca Dowell)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“I am most excited about my Ethics class because Dr. (Vic) McCracken is the professor, and he does an amazing job at teaching and engaging with the students.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“I am most apprehensive about my Business Law because he does cold calls.”
Mason Hejl, sophomore business management major from Austin. (Photo by Rebecca Dowell)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“I am most excited about my Small Business Management class because it is a small class that is right up my alley. I will get to learn how to start a business and turn my ideas into reality.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“I am most apprehensive about my History of Computing class because it does not match my interests.”
Tre Lewis, sophomore youth and family ministry major from Tulsa, Oklahoma (Photo by Rebecca Dowell)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“I am most excited about my Youth Ministry Design because it goes hand in hand with my major, and I care a lot about the content.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“I am most apprehensive about Greek because it is Greek. It is really hard.”
Eva Mel Carrillo, junior social work major from Chiapas, Mexico (Photo by Caroline Helm)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Diversity, Power and Oppression. I’m excited about this class because I get to learn how to better understand diversity and the culture of others.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Major British Writers, because there is lots of reading. Don’t get me wrong, I love reading, but just not when I get assigned what to read. I like the professor a lot, though I think he’s very cool and makes the class easy to understand.”
Kourtney Raven, graduate counseling psychology major from Houston (Photo by Caroline Helm)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“I’m most excited about Theories of Counseling because I’m really invested in learning more about the theories I’ve gathered so far.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“I’m least excited about Human Learning and Cognition because the concepts and theories can be a lot to comprehend.”
Daniela Aceved0, political science major from San Angelo (Photo by Caroline Helm)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“I am the most excited for Aerobics with Ruthie Swedlund because she seems like an amazing professor and the first class was already so good. She kept the class cheerful and made everyone feel comfortable and confident to have fun. Also, it’s a great way for me to be active with such a heavy workload this semester.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Discussion, Dissent and Debate with Sheila Richie – very nervous. Sheila Richie is such a good professor, and I am so happy I get to have two classes with her this semester. I do not like public speaking and I have never debated before, so I am not excited to see how this class goes.”
Aidan Cantwell, criminal justice major from San Antonio (Photo by Caroline Helm)
|“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?”
“Anthropology because I’m excited to learn about other cultures.”
|“What are you apprehensive about for the spring semester?”
“Intensive writing, I’m not much of a writer and it seems a little difficult.”
