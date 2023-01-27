Students share excitement, apprehension about first week of spring semester

“I am most excited about my Youth Ministry Design because it goes hand in hand with my major, and I care a lot about the content.”

“Major British Writers, because there is lots of reading. Don’t get me wrong, I love reading, but just not when I get assigned what to read. I like the professor a lot, though I think he’s very cool and makes the class easy to understand.”

“Diversity, Power and Oppression. I’m excited about this class because I get to learn how to better understand diversity and the culture of others.”

“I’m most excited about Theories of Counseling because I’m really invested in learning more about the theories I’ve gathered so far.”

Daniela Aceved0, political science major from San Angelo (Photo by Caroline Helm)

“What are you most excited about for the spring semester?” “I am the most excited for Aerobics with Ruthie Swedlund because she seems like an amazing professor and the first class was already so good. She kept the class cheerful and made everyone feel comfortable and confident to have fun. Also, it’s a great way for me to be active with such a heavy workload this semester.”