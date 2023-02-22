Jake Skaggs, junior outfielder/infielder from Walnut Grove, Minnesota, attempts to hit the ball. (Photo by Hannah Park) Gallery: Baseball starts strong in opening week, defeats Nevada 3-1 February 22, 2023 by Hannah Park Leave a Comment The ACU baseball team started the 2023 season Saturday with a four-game series against the Nevada Wolfpack at Crutcher Scottt Field. The Wildcats came out on top, wining the series 3-1. sprints past first Garrett Williams, junior infield from Grand Prairie, passes the first base to avoid being called out. (Photo by Hannah Park) Maddox Miesse, freshamn catcher from Adkins, attempts to hit the ball. (Photo by Hannah Park) Jake Skaggs, junior outfielder/infielder from Walnut Grove, Minnesota, attempts to hit the ball. (Photo by Hannah Park) Teammates high five after the game. (Photo by Hannah Park) Logan Britt, junior outfielder from Forth Worth, sprints past second base to avoid being called out.(Photo by Hannah Park) Crew Parke, junior infielder from Mesa, Arizona, attempts to hit the ball. (Photo by Hannah Park) Tanner Tweedt, senior catcher from Red Bluff, California, waits for the pitcher to throw the ball. (Photo by Hannah Park) Tyler Morgan, junior pitcher from Flower Mound, lines up a strike. (Photo by Hannah Park) Teammates high five after the game. (Photo by Hannah Park)(Photo by Hannah Park)
