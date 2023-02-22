Optimist
Jake Skaggs, junior outfielder/infielder from Walnut Grove, Minnesota, attempts to hit the ball. (Photo by Hannah Park)

Gallery: Baseball starts strong in opening week, defeats Nevada 3-1

The ACU baseball team started the 2023 season Saturday with a four-game series against the Nevada Wolfpack at Crutcher Scottt Field. The Wildcats came out on top, wining the series 3-1.

 

