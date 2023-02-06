Gallery: BSU kicks off Black History Month with Silent Disco

The ACU Black Student Union kicked off Black History Month in style with its first event, a silent disco at Hunter Welcome Center on Friday. Students were invited to grab a pair of headphones and rock out to some of their favorite tunes.
Daniel is a photographer from Denver, Colorado. He is an Advertising/Public Relations major hoping to go into media creation. When not taking photos, he can be found in the library studying with friends, listening to music, or watching one of his favorite movies.
