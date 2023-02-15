Gallery: Foul trouble leads to hard loss against Sam Houston

The men’s basketball team lost to Sam Houston, 77-62, on Saturday night at Moody Coliseum despite senior Joe Pleasant leading the way with a nearly double-double of 13 points and nine rebounds. Four other players finished with double-digit point totals as well, but it wasn’t enough to put the Wildcats on top following foul trouble that gave Sam Houston extra points from the free throw line. ACU now heads to Grand Canyon University for their second match up of the season on Friday.