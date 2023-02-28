Gallery: Men’s basketball falls to SFA in double overtime

The ACU men’s basketball team suffered a tough loss to Stephen F. Austin State University on Wednesday, with a final score of 87-91. The game went into two periods of overtime, though the Lumberjacks were able to come up on top.
Daniel is a photographer from Denver, Colorado. He is an Advertising/Public Relations major hoping to go into media creation. When not taking photos, he can be found in the library studying with friends, listening to music, or watching one of his favorite movies.
