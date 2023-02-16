Gallery: Men’s tennis defeats Tyler Junior College

The men’s tennis team faced off against Tyler Junior College on Saturday, resulting in a 5-2 victory for the Wildcats. The match took place at the Teague Event Center. The team won two of the three duo matches and four singles matches.
Daniel is a photographer from Denver, Colorado. He is an Advertising/Public Relations major hoping to go into media creation. When not taking photos, he can be found in the library studying with friends, listening to music, or watching one of his favorite movies.
