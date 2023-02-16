Optimist
Ethan Scribner, freshman marketing major from Plano, and Savan Chhabra, senior financial management major from Irving, celebrate over a winning match. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

Gallery: Men’s tennis defeats Tyler Junior College

The men’s tennis team faced off against Tyler Junior College on Saturday, resulting in a 5-2 victory for the Wildcats. The match took place at the Teague Event Center. The team won two of the three duo matches and four singles matches.

About Daniel Curd

Daniel is a photographer from Denver, Colorado. He is an Advertising/Public Relations major hoping to go into media creation. When not taking photos, he can be found in the library studying with friends, listening to music, or watching one of his favorite movies.

