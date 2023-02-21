Gallery: Woman’s basketball takes victory against Tarleton State, Goodenough scores 500th win

The women’s basketball team put on a dominant performance against Tarleton State on Thursday, securing a 78-60 victory over their opponents. The game was particularly special as it marked a significant milestone for head coach Julie Goodenough, who achieved her 500th career win. Goodenough has been at the helm of the ACU women’s basketball program since 2012 and has been coaching at the collegiate level for almost 30 years. Goodenough celebrated with her family and team members after the night’s game.