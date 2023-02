Zoe Jackson, sophomore guard from McKinney, Texas, goes up for a shot. (Photo by Londyn Gray)

The women’s basketball team defeated the Utah Valley Wolverines 73-46 Monday afternoon in Moody Coliseum. Redshirt freshman forward Addison Martin led the scoring charge with 20 points in total during the game. The Wildcats stand 5-6 in conference play as they prepare to face California Baptist at home on Thursday.