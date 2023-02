Graduate forward Maleeah Langstaff goes up for the shot. (Photo by Londyn Gray)

The women’s basketball team was defeated by the California Baptist Lancers 75-77 Thursday evening in Moody Coliseum. Graduate forward Maleeah Langstaff and sophomore guard Aspen Thornton led the scoring charge with 18 points each. The Wildcats stand 5-7 in conference play as they prepare to face UTRGV in Edinburg on Saturday.