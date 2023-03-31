Delta Theta hoping to bloom on stage for repeated Sing Song success

Delta Theta continues to sow the seeds of success at this year’s Sing Song with their vegetable garden act. Though a healthier choice than last year’s winning theme, the Deltas are still hoping to cream the competition.

Last year’s sweet victory marked the sorority’s first win in 45 years. Winning director, Eva Straughn, senior engineering major from Abilene, said the win “meant a lot, not only because it showed that we can win, but it also was a representation of how much we’ve grown.” Straughn is back in the director’s role to harvest more Delta Theta pride.

Section leader Evi Anderson, junior vocal performance major from Grapevine, said she feels Delta Theta established a greater presence on campus since the win. The Deltas gained 50 members after a rushing season where Anderson noticed more student interest in the sorority. Anderson said she believes the spirit of their winning act was the pull.

“Energy is huge,” she said. “I think that’s why we were successful last year because we were genuinely having fun, and you could see it on our faces.”

Others wanted to join in. Anderson said the sorority’s vision has not changed as they hope to attract others through their positive energy on stage. This endeavor requires giving careful attention to the sorority’s morale as the competition surges.

“We have to remind ourselves literally after every practice, ‘Hey, we’re doing this for fun,’” Anderson said. “It’s this fun thing that ACU does, and it’s a really cool tradition that we’re all really blessed to be a part of. But at the same time, don’t overthink it.”

Working to uphold last year’s win and simply enjoying this year’s process is proving to be a balancing act. Anderson said that last year was “all fun and games” until the sorority realized they were a true contender in the competition. This year, the Deltas are pouring more effort into their act as demands rise.

“The standard of performance in Sing Song has gone up drastically,” Straughn said.

Co-director McKenna Albrecht, junior graphic design major from Boerne, said she thinks competitors continue to challenge past acts by increasing the creativity of their costumes and sets.

“I feel like what makes a winning act is a lot of originality,” said Albrecht. “You have to be strong in every way that has been shown in Sing Song in the past years while adding something new and shocking.”

The Deltas are planting these escalating expectations into their act.

“We’re definitely trying some creative concepts in it,” Straughn said. “We’re trying to, I guess, prepare ourselves for the competition this year.”

Straughn said she senses a heightened ambition to win among the sororities because it’s the first Sing Song in renovated Moody Coliseum.

“All the girls’ themes especially are just so creative and so original,” Straughn said. “We’re a little nervous because the competition is so stiff, but we’re excited to show what we did.”

For the Deltas, performing in a way that cultivates sorority pride would mean validating last year’s win while solidifying their new standard of excellence in Sing Song. Accomplishing this doesn’t necessarily mean taking the title.

“Obviously I want to win,” Straughn said. “We all want to win. But even just having a really phenomenal act and people seeing us and getting recognition… would mean a lot because it would prove that this isn’t just a fluke.”

The time is ripe for Delta Theta to keep their new leaf turned as they approach this weekend with purpose.

“It wasn’t just one good year,” Straughn said. “We’re a real sorority that competes well and is a presence on campus.”