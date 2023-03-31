Hosts, hostesses to take Sing Song stage

The 2023 Sing Song hosts and hostesses have dedicated the past several months to rehearsals and preparations for this weekend’s production.

Host and hostess vocal coach Marlow Rodgers said the four women and two men who will host the show will take the entertainment and talent of Sing Song to the next level.

“They sing group numbers, duets, solos and even dance in a few songs, as well,” Rodgers said. “They are required to commit to roughly six hours of rehearsal a week. We started working on their solos in November. We started their duets and group numbers the Monday before the start of the Spring semester and have been working through all their numbers since then. It’s been a fun few months.”

Student Productions facilitated host and hostess auditions in the fall semester. Students interested in becoming a host or hostess went through two rounds of auditions around mid-October before StuPro made the final decision.

The Sing Song hosts and hostesses this year are:

Alyssa Burkhead, senior communication sciences and disorders major from Black Diamond, Washington

Joan Lavaki, senior ministry and vocation major from Abilene

Hansen Penya, senior sociology major from Abilene

Clark Sullivan, senior ministry and vocation major from Abilene

Erin Venette, junior management major from Cypress

Anna Wasson, senior social work major from Corinth

Wasson said she hopes to keep the crowd engaged through a variety of songs and create an enjoyable show.

“My main goal as a Sing Song hostess is to entertain everyone watching the show and to sing well for them while they wait for the next act,” Wasson said.

Burkhead said Sing Song is a great opportunity for students to connect with others they might not otherwise spend time with.

“My favorite thing about Sing Song is that it brings all different types of students together,” Burkhead said. “It’s an opportunity for students to bond over a love of music and being goofy.”

With countless hours of work and effort going into this production, participants said they hope attendees and other participants are able to take something away from this experience. Wasson said she hopes the participants take away a fun college experience and a sense of pride for all the work they put into their acts.

“I hope people take away from Sing Song how unique an experience it is for a whole campus to come together to put on a show and compete with one another,” Wasson said. “I also hope they can see and appreciate all the work it takes from so many people in order to bring the show together.”