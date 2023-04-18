Gallery: FilmFest brings cinema to life, showcases student talent

The Learning Studio hosted its 19th annual FilmFest on Friday. The event showcased a variety of short films in different genres, featuring the creative and artistic talents of ACU’s film students. This year’s winning films included:
Best Picture – “The Trapper”
Best Documentary – “What Is Church?”
People’s Choice – “She Liked Green”
Best Director – Rylee Spaulding and Kaden Vasquez, “Cookie Logic”
Best Producer – Isabel Gallegos, “Oubaitori”
Best Writer – Dillon Gutierrez and Ryan Shupe, “The Gambler”
Best Editor – Jonah Norcross, Rylee Spaulding, and Kaden Vasquez, “Cookie Logic”
Best Cinematography – Kaden Vasquez, “The Trapper”
Best Production Designer – Ana Mayes, “Cookie Logic”
Best Sound Designer – Caleb Shields, “The Method”
Best Original Music – Caleb Hemsworth, “The Trapper”
Best Sound Designer – Caleb Myers, “Fawn”
Best Actor – Dillon Gutierrez, “The Gambler”
Best Actress – Lauren MacLeod, “Cookie Logic”
