Gallery: FilmFest brings cinema to life, showcases student talent

Jonah Norcross, junior digital entertainment technology major from Georgetown, holds the award for best editor. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

The Learning Studio hosted its 19th annual FilmFest on Friday. The event showcased a variety of short films in different genres, featuring the creative and artistic talents of ACU’s film students. This year’s winning films included:

Best Picture – “The Trapper”

Best Documentary – “What Is Church?”

People’s Choice – “She Liked Green”

Best Director – Rylee Spaulding and Kaden Vasquez, “Cookie Logic”

Best Producer – Isabel Gallegos, “Oubaitori”

Best Writer – Dillon Gutierrez and Ryan Shupe, “The Gambler”

Best Editor – Jonah Norcross, Rylee Spaulding, and Kaden Vasquez, “Cookie Logic”

Best Cinematography – Kaden Vasquez, “The Trapper”

Best Production Designer – Ana Mayes, “Cookie Logic”

Best Sound Designer – Caleb Shields, “The Method”

Best Original Music – Caleb Hemsworth, “The Trapper”

Best Sound Designer – Caleb Myers, “Fawn”

Best Actor – Dillon Gutierrez, “The Gambler”

Best Actress – Lauren MacLeod, “Cookie Logic”