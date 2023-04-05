Wildcats stay hot, grab three victories in weekend home stand

The Wildcats (22-6) grabbed three more wins this weekend taking down Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Friday and Sunday and Nebraska on Saturday.

ACU, who was coming off a big win against Baylor earlier in the week, was looking to grab a few more big wins over the weekend.

In game one Friday night against TAMU-CC, junior right-hander Tyler Morgan would be on the mound for the Wildcats.

The Islander would get on the board early getting up 1-0 in the first on an infield error. However, ACU would come right back in the top of the inning putting on the board after junior outfielder Logan Britt would bring one home after grounding out into a double play.

After a scoreless second, TAMU-CC would regain the lead in the third scoring four runs to go up 5-1.

The Wildcats would climb back into the game in the fourth starting out with a solo home run from senior outfielder Grayson Tatrow to lead off the inning. After back-to-back singles, the Wildcats would put one more on the board after a throwing error from the Islander shortstop.

ACU would squeeze out one more run in the inning thanks to an RBI single from junior infielder Garrett Williams, putting the Wildcats down one heading into the fifth.

In the bottom of the fifth, Britt would smash a solo homer to tie the game up for the Wildcats at 5-5. One inning later, Britt would step up to the plate and once again hit one out of the park, this time bringing in another run with him to put the Cats up 7-5.

In the eighth, the Islanders would cut it to one run, but in the back half of the inning, it would be Britt knocking in his third home run of the game to extend the Wildcat lead into the ninth.

Junior right-hander Blake Anderson would come into the game in the ninth to close it out and after giving up a solo homerun would secure the 9-7 victory for ACU giving the team their 20th win of the season.

In game two, ACU would face Nebraska looking to gain a possible third win against a power five opponent this season.

Similar to Friday night the Cornhusker would get up early on the Wildcats taking a 1-0 lead after the first inning.

ACU would go scoreless through the first two and it wouldn’t be until the third that we saw the first bit of action from the Cats. Williams would bring home the first run for the Wildcats on an RBI single and junior outfielder Miller Ladusau would bring home the second on a fielder’s choice to put ACU up 2-0. However, the inning would not be over as Tatrow would hit an RBI double into left field to score two more runs and give ACU a 4-1 advantage.

In the fourth, junior infielder Crew Parke would score off of an error from Nebraska and extend the Wildcat lead.

This would be the last time the Wildcats would see the board on Saturday. I would be a battle of the bullpens for most of the rest of the game as the Cornhuskers would try to get back in the game in the seventh knocking in a two-run homer to cut the lead to two.

They would ultimately fall short as the Wildcats would allow only one more hit in the last two innings and ACU would take the 5-3 win.

In game three, ACU would take on TAMUCC once again on Sunday afternoon.

Unlike the first two games of the weekend, it was ACU who would come out swinging early on.

The Wildcats would first get on the board in the first inning on a Ladusau two-run home run to get up 2-0 early. A few batters later freshman catcher Maddox Miesse would hit a sac fly to bring in one more. Parke would drive in one more in the first on an RBI single to give the Cats an early 4-0 advantage.

The Islanders would get a home run in the second but the Wildcats would turn right around and score four more runs in the second on a Britt single that would bring in two, a wild pitch in which Britt would steal home, and a Tatrow home run to give ACU an 8-1 lead after two innings of play.

Both teams would go blank for the next three innings and there would be only two combined hits from the squads until we got to the top of the sixth. In the sixth, the Islanders would have a four-run inning of their own and cut into the Wildcat lead. TAMUCC would continue to do damage in the seventh getting it to just a one-run game heading, into the bottom of the seventh.

Luckily for the Wildcats, they would be able to grab one of those runs back in the seventh off of an RBI double from junior infielder Bash Randle.

But in the ninth, the Islanders would tie the game up at nine runs each off of an RBI single and solo homerun, sending the Wildcats to their last three outs.

The inning would start off with Tatrow being hit by a pitch and making his way to second on an error and eventually to third on a balk. With a runner in scoring position, the freshman Miesse would deliver on a single into left-center to bring Tatrow home, giving him his third walk-off hit of the season and would secure the 10-9 win.

The Wildcats are back in action this week as they head to Huntsville to take on Sam Houston State. The games will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, at 3 p.m. on Friday, and at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Don Sanders Stadium. All games will be streaming live on ESPN+.