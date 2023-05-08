Alignment of United Athletic Conference highlights upcoming football season for Wildcats

With the upcoming football season quickly approaching, The ACU Wildcats look to capitalize off of a successful 2022 season and show that they are still a force to be reckoned with.

Even with the disappointing end to last season with the Wildcats losing in the WAC championship to Stephen F. Austin, the Wildcats were able to turn heads and it’s safe to say the team exceed expectations in their second year in the WAC.

In Keith Pattersons second season as Head Coach of the Wildcats, ACU will look to make a splash in a season that should be filled with excitement for many different reasons reasons.

New Conference

On April 17, the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) and the ASUN Conference officially announced their formal partnership will be known as the United Athletic Conference (UAC). The two conferences had previously partnered in football for the last two years due to low conference membership numbers. In this partnership the first-place team landed an automatic bid to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs.

According to the UAC release, “​​the United Athletic Conference now fully operates like a single-sport conference with an independent budget, policies and governing documents. The group will recognize its own league champion and at-large FCS playoffs automatic qualifier under a singular conference banner beginning with the 2023 football season.”

Zach Lassiter, Vice President for ACU Athletics talks about how the finalization of the conference had been a long time coming.

“There had been a scheduling alliance and conversations for a while because we had been sharing an automatic bid,” Lassiter said. “So those conversations over time led to a desire to formalize that in a better way. That had been going on for a while but taking the step and actually forming the conference was something that came out of last year.”

The team operates currently with nine teams: Abilene Christian University, Austin Peay State University, University of Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky University, University of North Alabama, Southern Utah University, Stephen F. Austin State University, Tarleton State University and Utah Tech University. The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will join the conference in 2025 when they officially add a football school.

“We got to the stage where these ten schools were like hey we all have a desire to play a high level of football, let’s create some stability in an environment that’s highly unknown. We just wanted to formalize that in more detail,” Lassiter said.

The 2023 season will consist of six conference games with the 2024 season consisting of eight games. The team with the best conference record and who owns any tiebreakers will be crowned as the UAC champion.

With early rumors that the league possibly could have become the 11th FBS conference, those ideas quickly fell through due to the fact of the 10 current conferences not wanting to share College Football Playoff Money.

The conference has hired Oliver Luck, former NFL quarterback and Athletic Director of West Virginia, as the executive director in navigating how the two leagues come together. This pairs him on the leadership team with WAC commissioner Brian Thorton and ASUN Commissioner Jeff Bacon. The leadership structure also features co-chairs of the Council of Presidents, Dr. James Hurley from Tarleton State University and Dr. David McFaddin from Eastern Kentucky University.

New Schedule

With ACU football now set to be a part of the UAC for the upcoming season, it means the Wildcats will face some familiar opponents along with some new faces on top of an already stacked out of conference schedule.

The Wildcats will kick off the 2023 season on a Thursday night matchup when they take on the Northern Colorado Bears at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium.

ACU will take on Prairie View A&M on Sept. 9 before coming back and facing former Southland Conference foe Incarnate Word at home on Sept. 16 for Family Weekend. The Red Cardinal’s had a successful 2022 season going 12-2 before losing in the FCS playoff semifinal.

The Wildcats find themselves on the road for their next two matchups including their first look at a UAC opponent when they take on Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 and then head to Denton to take on North Texas on Sept. 30. UNT capped off their 2022 season with a three point loss in the Frisco Bowl

After a week off the Wildcats will host North Alabama for Homecoming weekend taking on the Lions at 3 p.m. on Oct. 14. This will mark ACU’s second of two ASUN opponents who they will face next season.

The Cats go back on the road for back to back weeks taking on Stephen F. Austin on Oct. 21 and Southern Utah on Oct. 28. ACU will look for some revenge as the Wildcats lost both matchups to SFA last season including the WAC Championship game.

The Wildcats then head back home to finish up conference play and their remaining two home games when they take on Utah Tach and Tarleton on Nov. 4 and Nov. 11 respectively.

ACU caps off the season with their most anticipated game of the season when they take on Texas A&M on Nov. 18 in College Station. The Aggies are coming off a disappointing 2022 season yet come into the new season with the 11th highest recruiting class in the nation.

New Transfers

Along with the new conference and schedule alignment, the team is adding some new faces from the transfer portal that will have a direct impact on next season.

Starting off the list of notable transfers is freshman wide receiver Jacoby Boykins. Boykins was a four star recruit out of Lamar High School in Houston and originally walked-on to the University of Alabama. The speedy wide receiver did not see playing time in Tuscaloosa playing behind a stacked receiving core but will hopefully play a large role in the Wildcat offense come Fall.

A big addition on the defensive side of the ball comes in sophomore defensive back and University of Oklahoma transfer Jordan Mukes. Also a four star recruit out of high school, Mukes played in 12 games in the 2021 season and will play a key role on the defensive side of the ball next year.

A pair of high level running backs have also made their way to Abilene in sophomore Jay’veon Sunday and sophomore Javion Hunt. Sunday comes in as a three star from the University of Washington and Hunt comes in as a three star from The University of Arkansas. The two backs will be able to take some of the load off of the already slid Wildcat running back core.

Other notable transfers include sophomore wide receiver Marcayll Jones from The University of Memphis, sophomore offensive lineman Carson Walker from the University of Houston, and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Syncere Massey from Texas Tech University.