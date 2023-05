Garrett Williams, junior infielder from Grand Praire, slides back into first after trying to steal a base. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)

The Wildcats went head-to-head against Baylor in a close game. Up until the fourth inning, ACU had a substantial lead of 8-5. During the eighth inning however, ACU’s lead over Baylor grew slim for a score of 9-8 but remained in the lead to take the victory after the ninth.